Girlfriend’s anguish for ‘one-of-a-kind’ partner swept away

Samantha Meyer and her boyfriend Kyle Schroduer who went missing after he was swept away in a rip off Coolum Beach on March 27. Picture: Social Media

The girlfriend of a Brisbane man who was swept away off Coolum Beach described her partner as "one-of-a-kind larrikin" as an extensive search continues for the young swimmer.

High school sweethearts Samantha Meyers and Kyle Schroduer had been together for four years after meeting at school.

But instead of enjoying their young relationship to the fullest, Ms Schroduer was on Sunday sifting through memories of her "funny" boyfriend while anxiously waiting for news of her partner's return at Coolum Beach.

"He's so funny, he comes up with one liners," she told the Daily. "He was a natural comedian - he learnt from the best."

The search for a swimmer who was taken out by a rip at Coolum on Saturday afternoon has resumed. Picture: Patrick Woods.

Mr Schroduer, 21, suddenly disappeared after he was reportedly caught in a rip at Stumer's Creek, Coolum Beach, about 4.30pm on Saturday.

An extensive water and air search continued on Sunday as family and friends gathered at the beach desperate to find the missing man.

A Surf Life Saving Queensland spokeswoman told the Daily crews would continue to search until they lose light on Sunday afternoon.

She said lifesavers would then return to the beach on Monday morning at first light to plan their search efforts.

The community threw its support behind the man's family and friends with hundreds of heartfelt messages flooding in to social media.

"My heart is breaking, I hope you're safe, please come home," said one commenter.

"Please be OK" and "Come home bro," said others.

Ms Meyers also took to social media earlier to inform her following her partner had been swept away and search and rescue teams were still on the hunt.

Her Facebook post received 144 comments and was shared 113 times.

"Please keep your loved ones close," she said. "We won't stop till we find you, we love you endlessly."

She told the Daily her partner was "one-of-a-kind".

"He kept me and my family in stitches," she said. "He was a larrikin."

"He used to sleep talk, I made a list of all the funny things he would say.

"He rolled over and whispered in my ear once Mi Goreng, and I said 'what', he said 'oh bad dream'."

The search for a swimmer who was taken out by a rip at Coolum on Saturday afternoon has resumed. Family and friends wait near the entrance of Stumers Creek. Picture: Patrick Woods.

There were hectic scenes at Coolum Beach on Sunday as water police, the coast guard and helicopters searched the waters for any sign of Mr Schroduer on Sunday.

Surf lifesavers also used drones in a bid to locate the young man.

In a statement, Surf Life Saving Queensland said lifesavers and a rescue helicopter were continuing to search the water north of Coolum.

"Surf lifesavers in Inflatable Rescue Boats from a nearby patrol immediately responded to the area and commenced a search," the statement said.

"They were also joined by numerous other services in the search, including the water police and the coast guard."

Surf lifesavers were also seen briefing the group of friends and family who gathered under a tent on the beach during the search efforts.