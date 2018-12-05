Menu
Login
The creature emerged when the girl's aunty was washing the shells. Picture: Coogee Beach WA Surf Life Saving Club/Facebook
The creature emerged when the girl's aunty was washing the shells. Picture: Coogee Beach WA Surf Life Saving Club/Facebook
Environment

Girl’s deadly find on Aussie beach

by Ally Foster
5th Dec 2018 5:26 AM

A WARNING has been sent out to parents after a young girl unknowingly took home a deadly marine animal that was hiding in a shell on a Western Australian beach.

After a day of playing on Coogee beach, south of Perth, the girl collected some shells to take home.

As her aunt was washing them she discovered a blue ringed octopus was hiding in one of the shells.

Coogee Beach WA Surf Life Saving Club uploaded photos of the dangerous creature to Facebook as a warning for parents to keep an eye on what their kids are doing at the beach.

The creature emerged when the girl's aunty was washing the shells. Picture: Coogee Beach WA Surf Life Saving Club/Facebook
The creature emerged when the girl's aunty was washing the shells. Picture: Coogee Beach WA Surf Life Saving Club/Facebook

"A young girl was at the beach this morning in front of our club building sandcastles and collecting shells," the post read.

"Lucky her Aunty was cleaning the stash of shells when they got home as this critter emerged.

"They look beautiful....but a bite can be deadly."

Blue ringed octopuses are a highly venomous species and are usually found in tide pools and coral reefs.

Blue ringed octopuses display bright blue rings when they feel threatened or attacked.
Blue ringed octopuses display bright blue rings when they feel threatened or attacked.

The octopus gets its name for its circular, iridescent blue markings, which are usually only displayed when the animal feels threatened and is about to release its poison.

According to the Australian Institute of Marine Science, the chemical the octopus releases, which is called tetrodotoxin, aims to paralyse its target.

Two deaths are known to have occurred from a blue ringed octopus bite in Australia, with many more coming very close.

Death usually occurs as a result of lack of oxygen as the toxin paralyses the muscles but leaves the victim fully conscious.

beaches blue ringed octopus editors picks western australia

Top Stories

    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    News A staggering number of NSW drivers have nodded off behind the wheel for a “microsleep” that can last as little as one second but still have deadly consequences.

    • 5th Dec 2018 6:18 AM
    Major brewer feels the sting of ring pull beer caps

    Major brewer feels the sting of ring pull beer caps

    News There's a beer backlash brewing across Australia

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    News Organisation plays a crucial role in patrolling our waterways

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Crime Police will be clamping down on this behaviour that costs lives

    Local Partners