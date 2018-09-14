Menu
Login
The child had reportedly been bitten by a
The child had reportedly been bitten by a "brown coloured" snake
News

11-year-old child bitten by a snake

by Keagan Elder
14th Sep 2018 9:06 AM

AN 11-year-old girl has been bitten by a snake on her hand.

Paramedics were called to a residence of Toolakea Beach Road where the child had reportedly been bitten by a "brown coloured" snake at 6.39pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the girl was taken to Townsville Hospital in a stable condition, showing no signs of symptoms.

In a separate incident, a man was taken to Townsville Hospital in a stable condition after being bitten by dog.

Paramedics were called to a private address on Parakeet Court, Condon shortly before 1am.

The QAS spokesman said the 20-year-old man was playing with the dog at the time of the incident.

"It obviously didn't take a liking to what he was doing," the spokesman said.

He said the dog bit the man on the lip.

The man was taken to hospital in a stable condition with a cut to his lip.

animals bitten brown snake girl hospitalized snake

Top Stories

    Smartphones could be banned from classrooms

    Smartphones could be banned from classrooms

    Education POLL: Should smartphones be restricted at NSW schools?

    Big issue with new 40km/h road rule

    Big issue with new 40km/h road rule

    Motoring The new law came into effect on September 1

    Seagulls soar into the final

    Seagulls soar into the final

    Sport Ballina Seagulls prepare for grand final

    Fighting the big blue

    Fighting the big blue

    News From cute pets to fairy floss, there is something for everyone

    Local Partners