Menu
Login
News

Girl stabs worker during robbery

by Jacob Miley
25th Aug 2018 8:54 AM

A SHOP attendant has been stabbed by a teenage girl in an in an attempted armed robbery in Brisbane's south.

Police said the girl, who was said to be wearing a dark hooded jumped, entered a Smith Rd, Woodridge, business just after 5.30pm on Friday and demanded money.

"When the attendant did not comply, she launched at him with a knife before fleeing the scene empty handed," police said in a statement.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man suffered a stab wound to the upper left side of his chest.

He was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

The girl was last seen on Smith Rd.

Investigations are continuing.

brisbane crime robbery stabbed woodrige worker

Top Stories

    Is it going to rain on the North Coast?

    Is it going to rain on the North Coast?

    Weather FOR those of you watching the skies in the hopes of rain, the Bureau of Meteorology may have some good news.

    'A real family business'

    'A real family business'

    Business Family at heart of new business

    Our top TAFE teachers

    Our top TAFE teachers

    News Wollongbar teachers win big award

    Shuck Oysters scores big

    Shuck Oysters scores big

    News Local business proves to be a pearl

    Local Partners