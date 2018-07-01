Menu
Girl, 7, critically injured in rural show accident

Emma Clarke
by
1st Jul 2018 10:29 AM

A 7-YEAR-OLD girl was critically injured when a car smashed through the bird exhibit pavilion at the Rosewood Show on Saturday afternoon.

Police say just before 4pm, a car drove through the front door of the pavilion and injured the young girl.

She was airlifted to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in a critical condition.

Authorities say she has since stabilised and it expected to make a full recovery.

Police are speaking with the 77-year-old driver of the car.

A police spokesperson said police were still investigating how the car came to be inside the shed.

"It appears a man has accidently driven into the doorway of the bird pavilion at the Rosewood Show Grounds," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said police were on scene until 11pm.

Rosewood Agricultural and Horticultural Society president Craig Christensen said the show society was grateful of the exhibitors' understanding and cooperation during the incident.

"I'd like to thank everyone that helped in treating the people," he said.

"A lot of people stepped  up to help make them comfortable and to quickly help the authorities."

He said as police investigation were ongoing, he was unable to comment further.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Ipswich Queensland Times

