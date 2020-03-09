Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The young girl was swimming with family and friends on Saturday when she was swept away by a sudden surge of water at Motor Picture: Jarrad Seng
The young girl was swimming with family and friends on Saturday when she was swept away by a sudden surge of water at Motor Picture: Jarrad Seng
Environment

Girl, 6, ‘swept away’ swimming at waterfall

by Sarah McPhee
9th Mar 2020 4:43 PM

The body of a six-year-old girl has been found after she was swept away while swimming with family and friends at Kakadu National Park in the Northern Territory.

NT Police said the group was at the base of Motor Car Falls about 5.30pm on Saturday "when there was a sudden surge of water and a fast-flowing current swept the little girl away".

"The group immediately searched for her without success," police said.

 

Motor Car Falls. Picture: Judith Aisthorpe
Motor Car Falls. Picture: Judith Aisthorpe

 

Multiple agencies searched the area which is only accessible on foot or by four-wheel-drive.

The girl's body was found by Territory Response Group members on Sunday.

According to the NT News, the girl was a student at a popular Darwin primary school.

 

Motor Car Falls in the Northern Territory, southeast of Darwin. Picture: Parks Australia
Motor Car Falls in the Northern Territory, southeast of Darwin. Picture: Parks Australia

 

"Our thoughts first and foremost are with the family of the young girl, and with our staff who responded to the incident," Parks Australia acting director of national parks, Brant Smith, said in a statement to news.com.au on Monday.

"Any loss of life is tragic, however the loss of a child is particularly distressing and we are all deeply saddened by this.

"I have asked for the area to remain closed for now on behalf of Traditional Owners, staff and the family as a mark of respect and as we all mourn."

 

 

The small waterfall is described by the government agency as "pristine" and one of Kakadu's "hidden gems".

It's a 7.5km return hike to Motor Car Falls where visitors are met with a plunge pool surrounded by high cliffs and tropical monsoon forest.

Mr Smith said the Yurmikimik walks including Motor Car Falls and the Kambolgie campground were closed and Gimbat Rd from the Kakadu Highway turn off.

"Our immediate concern is for the families involved, and the welfare of park staff. We're working to support all those affected as best we can," he said.

Parks Australia said the recent rainfall at Kakadu signalled the start of monsoon season.

A 32-year-old man drowned at Maguk Falls in the national park in September last year.

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen gang: ‘I’m going to f**king punch you in the head’

        premium_icon Teen gang: ‘I’m going to f**king punch you in the head’

        Crime A gang of teens – some as young as 12 – allegedly went on a wild crime spree terrorising business owners and locals in popular tourist hotspot Byron Bay.

        Finally, water in popular bay given the OK for swimming

        premium_icon Finally, water in popular bay given the OK for swimming

        News BUT the forecast weather this weekend is not great for swimming.

        Trees removed from school grounds

        premium_icon Trees removed from school grounds

        News RESIDENTS were surprised by the removal of a number of mature trees in the grounds...

        The controversial Bluesfest show that will ’melt your face’

        premium_icon The controversial Bluesfest show that will ’melt your face’

        News YOU may not have heard of this band yet, but people will sure talk after their show...