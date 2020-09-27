Menu
Girl, 4, and woman, 70, killed in head-on collision

by Angira Bharadwaj
27th Sep 2020 5:53 PM
A four-year-old girl and a woman in her 70s have been killed after two cars collided in a crash in the Northern Tablelands yesterday.

Emergency services were called to Thunderbolts Way in Nowendoc at 12.20pm, Saturday, after a four-wheel drive towing a camper trailer collided with a sedan.

A woman in her 70s was driving the sedan and died at the scene. She was the sole occupant.

The four-year-old girl was one of the six people inside the four-wheel drive and was flown to John Hunter Hospital but was declared dead on arrival to the hospital.

Three other children - two boys aged nine and 11 and a two-year-old girl - and two adults, a 48-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man, were taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment.

crash double-fatality editors picks nsw road toll

