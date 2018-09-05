Menu
Login
A driver remains on the run after smashing a stolen car into a pole in Melbourne’s south-east, leaving a 15-year-old girl in a critical condition.
A driver remains on the run after smashing a stolen car into a pole in Melbourne’s south-east, leaving a 15-year-old girl in a critical condition.
News

Girl fighting for life after stolen car hits pole

5th Sep 2018 1:48 AM

A TEENAGE girl is fighting for life and three others are injured after a hit and run involving a stolen car in Melbourne's southeast.

A 15-year-old passenger was taken to hospital in a critical condition when the gold Nissan Maxima hit a pole after losing control at a roundabout late on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Two boys and a girl, aged between 13 and 15, were also in the car and were taken to hospital with minor injuries after the crash at Hampton Park.

The vehicle had been stolen from Springvale last week and was seen driving erratically in the area earlier in the day.

 

"The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are still being investigated," Victoria Police said in a statement.

The driver remains on the run.

Police are urging anyone with information or who witnessed the incident and anyone who may have video footage of the erratic driving prior to, or of the collision, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online.

editors picks hit and run melbourne

Top Stories

    'Bring them into plain sight'

    'Bring them into plain sight'

    News Local artist's latest large scale public exhibition set to bring focus on asylum seekers

    Cowardly attack on home

    Cowardly attack on home

    News Ballina woman's pleas for information

    Keep an eye out for baby puggles

    Keep an eye out for baby puggles

    Environment Echidna breeding season is approaching

    Is it going to rain on the North Coast?

    Is it going to rain on the North Coast?

    Weather BOM explains what to expect from approaching weather system

    Local Partners