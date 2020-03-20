Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
LISTEN UP: Lennox Head band Wharves has a new single called Nothing Left To Say out on Thursday, March 18, check it out online.
LISTEN UP: Lennox Head band Wharves has a new single called Nothing Left To Say out on Thursday, March 18, check it out online.
News

Gigs may be cancelled but the arts continue

Javier Encalada
20th Mar 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Northern Rivers entertainment industry is suffering but with the community’s help we want to do out bit.

Our local entertainment industry, the arts, and all services surrounding gigs, performance and common living have been slashed to almost zero due to the measures in place to stop the COVID-19 outbreak.

Industry website ilostmygig.com.au is tracking losses to the industry with an estimation of $100 million in losses country wide as of March 17.

But local creatives continue producing their fantastic work and we feel that we need to support it. So, if you are a Northern Rivers artist, musician or creative and have new art, music or work that you would like our community to know of, listen to or watch online or in any other medium, let us know. Send us an email to starent@northernstar.com.au with images and links so we can let people know you are still out there making some wonderful stuff.

Additionally, if you have music or any other form of entertainment for children available, please contact us via email.

And since we all need to earn our living, if you are a Northern Rivers artist with an online platform such as Patreon or similar, let us know the details and we will include in our gig guide and regular coverage.

We are not asking artists to entertain us for free, so any links to payable online platforms by local artists will be included.

Please keep in mind our stories regarding this will be published behind our paywall, unless otherwise decided by our management. Our current $1 for 28 days enables us to keep our operations viable.

If venues are not offering live gigs but other types of entertainment, or they are trying a different way to offer their products to locals, also stay in contact with us. We need to get through this together.

ballina byron bay casino kyogle lismore northern rivers entertainment whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19 bans could remain until October

        premium_icon COVID-19 bans could remain until October

        Health An expert adviser to Scott Morrison says travel bans and social distancing will stay until at least October, with predictions we'll have two million cases of COVID-19...

        Hair-raising experience raises $1500 for charity

        premium_icon Hair-raising experience raises $1500 for charity

        News A 10-year-old boy has raised a whopping $1500 for the Leukaemia Foundation through...

        20,000 jobs on the line as Northern NSW tourism suffers

        premium_icon 20,000 jobs on the line as Northern NSW tourism suffers

        News THE industry normally delivers $7000 to the economy every minute

        Filby’s Motors celebrates 55 years

        premium_icon Filby’s Motors celebrates 55 years

        News Filby’s Motors was presented with the Toyota Longevity Award for 55 Years, at a...