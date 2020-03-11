Gig guide: From Banksy to The Ocelots
Thursday
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Tim Stokes Duo 5pm
- Brew House Theatre, Byron Bay: Banksy 6pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Phil and Tilley 6pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers Beginners Lessons 7pm; Intermediate and Advanced 8.45pm; Social dancing after lessons.
- Lismore Heights Sports Club: Square Dancing 4.30pm
- Mary G’s, Lismore: Acid Bleed 6pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Jam Night 8.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Steve and Al McLeod 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: The Swamp Stompers 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Garfish 7.30pm and 8.45pm
Friday
- Ballina RSL Club: Auditorium Morning Melodies Dean Doyle and Sophistication 9.30am Boardwalk Solo – Paul Mulqueen 6.30pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Dan Hannaford 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Du East 5pm; The Superlove 9pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Ben Walsh and Swanny 7pm
- Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Ocean Film Festival
World our 2020 presented by Adventure Reels 7pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Isaac Frankham 7pm
- Federal Hotel, Alstonville: Stu Black 7.30pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Broadfoot 6.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge Check 2 Band 7.30pm
- Mary G’s, Lismore: Nightmare at a Trap House 8pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Supercheeze 9.30pm
- Saltbar Beachbar and Bistro, South Kingscliff: 8.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Jock Barnes 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Glenn Massey and the Thread 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Ragga Jump 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Matt Armitage 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: 9pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Dusty Boots 7.30pm and 8.45pm
- Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Distraction 6.30pm
Saturday, March 14
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Solo Dennis Wilson 6.30pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Dr Baz 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: DJ Longtime 5pm; Rhythm and Cutloose 9pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Harry Nichols Blues Experience 7pm
- Byron Bay Services Club: Caine Cutters Blues Band 6pm
- Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Ocean Film Festival
World our 2020 presented by Adventure Reels 7pm
- Charcoal Inn, Casino: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Billy Gudgeon 8pm
- Eat the Street, Lismore: The Blue Skillet Rovers 4pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Dusty Boots 7pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Glen Massey and The Thread 9.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Sass and The Dude 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Soul’D 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sue-Anne Stewart 7.30pm and 8.45pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Mr Troy 6.30pm
Sunday, March 15
- Ballina RSL Club: Sports Lounge 2 Piano Sessions Narelle Harris 2pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: The Feramones 4.30pm; Lachlan Rhys 8pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Complete + Guests 7pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Horace Beaven 4pm
- Federal Hotel, Alstonville: Leigh James 12.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Wild Marmalade 4pm
- Mary G’s, Lismore: Push 9.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Wally and the Gators 2pm; DJ 6pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Jamie Ashforth 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Leigh James 5pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs Slack and Vinnie LaDuce Lunch
Monday, March 16
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Jesse Morris and the Shakedown 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Simon Meola 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Vinnie LaDuce 7pm
Tuesday, March 17
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Jock Barnes 8.30pm
- Eltham Hotel: The Mountain Road Band 5.30pm
- Lennox Head Community Centre: Dancing in the Dark 7.15pm
- Mary G’s, Lismore: Soloist Q 5.30pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Richmond Quiz 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Fieldsy 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Vinnie LaDuce 7pm
Wednesday, March 18
- Ballina RSL Club: Auditorium Social Dance with Dean Doyle and Sophistication 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Sarah Grant 8.30pm
- Brew House Theatre, Byron Bay: The Salt Trail 6pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night with Harry Nichols 7.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Swing dance lessons 6pm; Partner dance lessons 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: The Ocelots 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Vinnie LaDuce 7pm