LOCAL TALENT: Dan Hannaford performs at the bangalow Hotel tomorrow from 7pm.
Gig guide: From Banksy to The Ocelots

Javier Encalada
9th Mar 2020 11:43 AM
Thursday

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Tim Stokes Duo 5pm
  • Brew House Theatre, Byron Bay: Banksy 6pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Phil and Tilley 6pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers Beginners Lessons 7pm; Intermediate and Advanced 8.45pm; Social dancing after lessons.
  • Lismore Heights Sports Club: Square Dancing 4.30pm
  • Mary G’s, Lismore: Acid Bleed 6pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Jam Night 8.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Steve and Al McLeod 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: The Swamp Stompers 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Garfish 7.30pm and 8.45pm

Friday

  • Ballina RSL Club: Auditorium Morning Melodies Dean Doyle and Sophistication 9.30am Boardwalk Solo – Paul Mulqueen 6.30pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Dan Hannaford 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Du East 5pm; The Superlove 9pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Ben Walsh and Swanny 7pm
  • Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Ocean Film Festival

World our 2020 presented by Adventure Reels 7pm

  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Isaac Frankham 7pm
  • Federal Hotel, Alstonville: Stu Black 7.30pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Broadfoot 6.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge Check 2 Band 7.30pm
  • Mary G’s, Lismore: Nightmare at a Trap House 8pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Supercheeze 9.30pm
  • Saltbar Beachbar and Bistro, South Kingscliff: 8.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Jock Barnes 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Glenn Massey and the Thread 8pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Ragga Jump 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Matt Armitage 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: 9pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Dusty Boots 7.30pm and 8.45pm
  • Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Distraction 6.30pm

 

Saturday, March 14

  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Solo Dennis Wilson 6.30pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Dr Baz 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: DJ Longtime 5pm; Rhythm and Cutloose 9pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Harry Nichols Blues Experience 7pm
  • Byron Bay Services Club: Caine Cutters Blues Band 6pm
  • Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Ocean Film Festival

World our 2020 presented by Adventure Reels 7pm

  • Charcoal Inn, Casino: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Billy Gudgeon 8pm
  • Eat the Street, Lismore: The Blue Skillet Rovers 4pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Dusty Boots 7pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Glen Massey and The Thread 9.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Sass and The Dude 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Soul’D 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sue-Anne Stewart 7.30pm and 8.45pm
  • Westower Tavern, Ballina: Mr Troy 6.30pm

 

Sunday, March 15

  • Ballina RSL Club: Sports Lounge 2 Piano Sessions Narelle Harris 2pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: The Feramones 4.30pm; Lachlan Rhys 8pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Complete + Guests 7pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Horace Beaven 4pm
  • Federal Hotel, Alstonville: Leigh James 12.30pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Wild Marmalade 4pm
  • Mary G’s, Lismore: Push 9.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Wally and the Gators 2pm; DJ 6pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Jamie Ashforth 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Leigh James 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs Slack and Vinnie LaDuce Lunch

 

Monday, March 16

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Jesse Morris and the Shakedown 8pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Simon Meola 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Vinnie LaDuce 7pm

 

 Tuesday, March 17

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Jock Barnes 8.30pm
  • Eltham Hotel: The Mountain Road Band 5.30pm
  • Lennox Head Community Centre: Dancing in the Dark 7.15pm
  • Mary G’s, Lismore: Soloist Q 5.30pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Richmond Quiz 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Fieldsy 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Vinnie LaDuce 7pm

 

 Wednesday, March 18

  • Ballina RSL Club: Auditorium Social Dance with Dean Doyle and Sophistication 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Sarah Grant 8.30pm
  • Brew House Theatre, Byron Bay: The Salt Trail 6pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night with Harry Nichols 7.30pm
  • Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Swing dance lessons 6pm; Partner dance lessons 8pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: The Ocelots 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Vinnie LaDuce 7pm

 

 

