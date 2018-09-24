Menu
Login
Authorities tried to dispose of the whale, but the mammal couldn't fit in the dumpster. Picture: Jason Schreiber Twitter.
Authorities tried to dispose of the whale, but the mammal couldn't fit in the dumpster. Picture: Jason Schreiber Twitter.
Environment

Dead whale falls out of bin

by Rhona Tarrant
23rd Sep 2018 6:31 AM

A DEAD minke whale fell to the ground as crews attempted to move it into a dumpster near Jenness State Beach in New Hampshire on Monday, September 17.

 

 

Marine Mammal rescue Team tried to dispose of a dead whale, but the whale wouldn't fit in the dumpster. Picture: Jason Schreiber Twitter.
Marine Mammal rescue Team tried to dispose of a dead whale, but the whale wouldn't fit in the dumpster. Picture: Jason Schreiber Twitter.

Footage of the incident was posted to Facebook by Jason Schreiber, a reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader. Schreiber wrote that the incident occurred as crews attempted to move the 16-foot mammal to a facility after it washed up on the beach on Monday morning.

 

 

The whale measured 16 foot (4.8 metres) in length and washed up on Jenness Beach in the United States on September 17. Picture: Jason Schreiber Twitter.
The whale measured 16 foot (4.8 metres) in length and washed up on Jenness Beach in the United States on September 17. Picture: Jason Schreiber Twitter.

The video shows the whale falling to the pavement after being lowered into the container. A larger dumpster was brought to accommodate the mammal, the report said.

A larger dumpster was eventually brought to the scene to accommodate for the whale. Picture: Jason Schreiber Twitter.
A larger dumpster was eventually brought to the scene to accommodate for the whale. Picture: Jason Schreiber Twitter.

Related Items

Show More
dumpster forklift marine life whale

Top Stories

    Cause of mass bee death a mystery

    Cause of mass bee death a mystery

    News AS BEES drop like flies, beekeepers warn people to stay vigilant.

    A profitable partnership

    A profitable partnership

    News East Ballina Lions and Ballina Fair partner to support farmers

    Keeping the heart beating

    Keeping the heart beating

    News Bike ride to raise AED awareness

    Skatefest going ahead

    Skatefest going ahead

    News Fair Go Skatefest to run again this year

    Local Partners