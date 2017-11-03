News

Get your tastebuds ready for prawn fest

ONCE the last chord of country music sounds out at this weekend's music festival, it's time to gear up for the Ballina Prawn Festival.

The festival is organised by the Ballina Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber president Martin Corkery said: "We've had such a big part to play in bringing the festival to life each year and we are excited to see this year's festival in full flight."

The chamber made the decision earlier this year to engage professional event organisers Tilma Group to ensure the growth of the festival.

"We realised after last year's festival that if we were going to take the prawn festival to new heights and introduce even more people to all that we love about the region, we needed experts to help," he said.

"The chamber is still firmly behind bringing the festival to life and will continue to support it year after year.

"We just want to make it the best it can be."

When asked what he's most looking forward to, Mr Corkery says the tunes of Busby Marou and great food are top of his list.

The 2017 Ballina Prawn Festival kicks off in Missingham Park on November 11.

The festival is a ticketed event.

For more information, see www.ballinaprawnfestival. com.au.

Ballina Shire Advocate

