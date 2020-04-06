Get the Bluesfest vibe from the comfort of your home

THE Dave Matthews Band would have been performing at Bluesfest this year, but since the festival has been cancelled, Ballina radio station Paradise FM will be featuring some of the artists over the Easter weekend.

WHILE many music-lovers will have the blues following the decision to not hold the annual Bluesfest festival at Byron Bay this Easter amid the coronavirus crisis, a Ballina community radio station is doing its bit to put smiles back on dials.

Paradise FM already had plans to showcase a number of artists who would have been appearing at Bluesfest in the lead-up to this year's event.

But the radio station has now adjusted its Bluesfest feature so it will now be played over the Easter long weekend - the same time when the festival would have taken place.

Station manager, Jenny Ellenbroek, said Paradise FM had long been a supporter of local music and local music events.

"That way listeners can at least get a taste of who was to come in 2020 and still get a dose of the blues and roots music they love," she said.

"We are really excited about this initiative at Paradise FM.

"I think we've picked out 12 amazing artists and bands to feature.

"Some are well known like The Dave Matthews Band.

"However, many aren't and were to be first timers at Bluesfest.

"Some of the other bands and artists to listen out for over the Easter weekend of blues include Australian duo Little Georgia, Allman Betts Band, Cory Henry and the Funk Apostles and exciting new indigenous artist Emily Wurramara."

Avid fans can use group video chat software like Zoom to arrange their own virtual get-together, and whack on some gumboots and enjoy the music.

You can find Paradise FM at 101.9 or stream the music at paradisefm.org.au.