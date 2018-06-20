Get ready to boot scoot, a little bit of country on its way

COUNTRY FUNDRAISER: President of Wardell Red Cross Ros Walsh (left) with (from left) Chelsea Bavister, Harrison Bavister and Michaela Suffolk promoting the Night of Country Music fundraiser to be held at Wardell.

COUNTRY FUNDRAISER: President of Wardell Red Cross Ros Walsh (left) with (from left) Chelsea Bavister, Harrison Bavister and Michaela Suffolk promoting the Night of Country Music fundraiser to be held at Wardell. Graham Broadhead

THE second annual Night of Country Music to raise money for Wardell Red Cross has a whole bunch of new performers in the line-up.

President of the Wardell branch of Red Cross, Ros Walsh, said last year's inaugural event raised about $2000, half of which was donated to Hope Haven Women's and Children's Refuge in Ballina.

This year's event will be held on Saturday, June 30, at the Wardell Sports and Recreation Club.

The club opens at 4pm and the bistro serves meals from 5.30pm to 7pm.

The country music concert will be held from 6pm to 10.30pm.

In the line-up are: Michael Craig from Brisbane, Ann Ledbetter from Bribie Island, Bob Bolewski from Ballina, Sandra Humphries and Darrel Maher from Casino, Harvey Brice from Maleny, Veronica Lovejoy from Wollongbar, John Warren and Roseanne Muscat from Grafton, Margaret Edge from Whyrallah and Jeff Gibson from Kyogle.

Ros said all the musicians have donated their time for the event.

Red Cross member Daisy Bryce and her husband, Allan - both big country music fans - arranged the artists.

Red Cross a few years ago allowed local branches to donate money to local charities.

Some of the money the Wardell branch raises also will be directed to the other humanitarian work of Red Cross.

For more information, phone Ros on 66834111.