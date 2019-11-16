Menu
Login
A view of the Woodgate fire from Burrum Heads. Picture: Daraz Aranka/Facebook
A view of the Woodgate fire from Burrum Heads. Picture: Daraz Aranka/Facebook
Weather

ROLLING COVERAGE: What you need to know about the fires

by Cloe Read
16th Nov 2019 3:05 PM

AS CATASTROPHIC fire conditions continue across the state, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services continue to battle fires on multiple fronts.

 

And, as exhausted crews from the Gold Coast to Cape York battle fatigue, there's no sign of respite as conditions look set to worsen on Wednesday.

Temperatures are set to reach up to 36C in the southeast today and the Bureau of Meteorology has warned a wind change from northerly to south-westerley, coupled with a south-easterley surge moving through the south coast, will hamper conditions on the ground.

And the wind change is expected to bring a smoke haze in the southeast today.

SCROLL DOWN FOR A ROLLING LIST OF AREAS UNDER THREAT

 

bushfires fires queensland weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NSW RFS Commissioner: 'Danger is not over yet'

        NSW RFS Commissioner: 'Danger is not over yet'

        News THE Myall Creek Road, Bora Ridge fire has been downgraded to Watch and Act.

        Popular beach closed after shark sighting

        Popular beach closed after shark sighting

        Breaking A surfer raised the alarm around 2pm

        Airbnb offers free housing to residents displaced by fires

        Airbnb offers free housing to residents displaced by fires

        News Airbnb listings available to residents and disaster relief workers

        Maps reveal potential 'catastrophic' danger

        Maps reveal potential 'catastrophic' danger

        News 20,000 firefighters in NSW and parts of QLD are bracing for worst