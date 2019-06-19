‘Get a job’ Instagram couple suddenly quit

The Instagram influencer who copped major backlash after asking followers to help send him and his girlfriend on an overseas trip, has quit social media.

Catalin Onc and Elena Engelhardt, who have a combined Instagram page called Another Beautiful Day, launched a GoFundMe campaign with a target of €10,000 ($A16,285) so they can tandem cycle to Africa.

Instead they have so far raised just €282 ($AU460) and the page has been littered with insults and abuse including advice to, "F**k off. Get jobs you clowns."

On the fundraising page, the couple explained they needed the money to fund bike and gear hire, food and accommodation, internet and SIM cards in every country to keep (followers) up-to-date.

But it completely backfired when the German couple got slammed over begging for money, particularly after admitting Catalin's mother worked two jobs to fund their lavish lifestyle.

Yesterday, Catalin who hails from Wolfsburg in northern Germany, revealed to their 41,000 followers he will be "stepping away" from social media for a while to do some "soul work".

In the post captioned "Look within", alongside a photo of the two words tattooed under his right eye, Catalin explained he will be doing the hardest thing he's ever done mentally and physically.

"Here it is. I am going on a walk. I will walk as long as I possibly can. No sleep, No social media, No distractions," he said.

"Just me and my brain out there."

He said the idea came about when he travelled to the Himalayan mountains in May.

"I got to experience what my mind, body and soul are capable of," he said in the post, adding, "now I'm going to take it even further.

"I am ready to face whatever is buried deep inside me. Those doing the 30 day challenge, carry on. Remember why you started and keep moving forward. Much love to you all.

"Time to do some soul work."

The post has generated thousands of comments mainly from people further slamming the influencer. Despite Catalin posting the news on their joint Insta account, Elena is yet to verify if she too is quitting.

"Maybe when you 'look within' you might see what the rest of us see, that this superficial lifestyle of yours helps no one and you are contributing nothing. Stop taking money from your mother and strangers who work hard and wake up," one woman commented.

"Try walking to a job interview," commented another.

"Time to delete your account. Reality is about to hit you hard."

Some weren't buying the reason for his social media detox.

"Let's be honest, you're stepping away from social media, because of all the flak you're getting for begging normal people to pay for your lifestyle," one person commented.

In a previous post, Catalin said some people will just tell them to get jobs, "like everyone else and stop begging".

Catalin Onc and his girlfriend Elena Engelhardt launched their GoFundMe on June 8 asking people to help fund a trip to Africa.

"But when you have the impact we do on others' life, getting a job is not an option.

"We could model and make fast money, but we don't want to advertise consumerism. A normal job at this point would be detrimental."

His comments added more fuel to the fire with outraged followers blasting him.

"Are you kidding?? who do you guys think you are? a couple of gods? your page is one of literally thousands that people follow. You are nothing special and your lifestyle is a ridiculous sham," an angry follower said on his post.

"Honestly, you both need to wake and get a life rather than constantly running away from responsibility. You both look like a right pair of egocentric tools," the person added.

According to one of their posts, Catalin's mum is funding their globetrotting lifestyle by working two jobs.

People have left scathing comments on the couple’s GoFundMe page and Instagram posts.

"At this very moment, my mother is funding us, she works two jobs and has not much herself. We didn't ask her for money but she loves that she is able to help," the post read.

"Mom, I want you to know, that it is not only us but hundreds of others that benefit from your help."

The couple's Instagram page is filled with pictures of a heavily tattooed Catalin and his girlfriend photographed in various locations around the world, including Bali, Italy, London and Paris.

The couple, who spent time in Australia back in 2016, said they "need funds now for preparation as well as throughout our trip".

"Every dollar, every message, every couch or garden for our tent, any help you can offer will help us go further," the post said.

"We want to take you all on this huge adventure. A celebration of life, as we ride freely across mountains, by the sea and through metropolitans.

"But we can not do this on our own. We need you!" the GoFundMe profile read.

So far the couple have raised €282 ($AU460), of their €10,000 ($AU16,285) goal.

News.com.au has contacted Catalin and Elena for comment.