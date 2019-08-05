Menu
German truck spills 10,000 bottles of beer

5th Aug 2019 9:00 AM

POLICE in Germany say a truck carrying crates of beer has lost part of its load, spilling about 10,000 bottles onto a road in the southwest of the country.

Mannheim police said volunteer firefighters from two nearby towns and a local civil defence team took part in the salvage operation, but an estimated 12,000 euros ($A20,000) worth of beer was lost in the crash late Friday.

Police said the truck driver is being investigated for failing to properly secure his load.

beer crash truck

