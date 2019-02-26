Menu
Login
The surviving victim of Cardinal George Pell has released a statement. Picture: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake / AFP
The surviving victim of Cardinal George Pell has released a statement. Picture: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake / AFP
Crime

In his words, Pell victim speaks

26th Feb 2019 2:05 PM

THE surviving victim of child abuse committed by Cardinal George Pell has released a statement through his lawyer.

He said he had experienced "shame, loneliness, depression and struggle".

This is his full statement released through lawyer Viv Waller:

Thank you for your interest in this case.

Like many survivors I have experienced shame, loneliness, depression and struggle. Like many survivors it has taken me years to understand the impact on my life.

At some point we realise that we trusted someone we should have feared and we fear those genuine relationships that we should trust.

I would like to thank my family near and far for their support of me, and of each other.

I am a witness in a case brought by the State of Victoria. I have put my trust in the police and the criminal justice system.

The process has been stressful and it is not over yet.

I need space and time to cope with the ongoing criminal process.

I understand this is a big news story but please don't reveal my identity.

I ask that the media respect my privacy. I don't want to give any interviews. Please don't come to my home. I want to protect my young family and my parents. I don't want them swept into the spotlight.

I am not a spokesperson about child sexual abuse. There are many other survivors and advocates who bravely fill this role.

I am just a regular guy working to support and protect my family as best I can.

Thank you for your support and understanding.

crime editors picks george pell guilty verdict speaks statement victim

Top Stories

    Cameron Interstate 'deeply concerned' about alleged pursuit

    Cameron Interstate 'deeply concerned' about alleged pursuit

    News "THE risk to the public was extreme. The police played an important part to ensure that no tragedy occurred, particularly in advance of the alleged pursuit."

    Your vote will shine a light on important cause

    Your vote will shine a light on important cause

    News Heartfelt House CEO up for major award

    Witnesses sought after couple hit by car at Ballina

    Witnesses sought after couple hit by car at Ballina

    News One woman was seriously injured in the incident

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    Offbeat A massive penis-like sculpture is being taken apart.