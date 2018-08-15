Menu
Login
A lorry stands on the edge of the collapsed Morandi motorway bridge in the northwestern city of Genoa. Picture: Valery Hache/AFP
A lorry stands on the edge of the collapsed Morandi motorway bridge in the northwestern city of Genoa. Picture: Valery Hache/AFP
Offbeat

Face-to-face with death: Photo shows near-miss

by Staff writers and New York Post
15th Aug 2018 11:10 AM

AMONG the visions of destruction from the 'apocalyptic' bridge collapse in Italy, a lucky truckie has emerged as the poster image of the tragedy as he lingers mere metres away from the brink of death.

On Tuesday, 80 metres of the 50-year-old Morandi bridge in Genoa collapsed and sent vehicles plunging 45 metres into a heap of rubble, with 22 people pronounced dead so far.

But one picture of survival has stunned the world, showing a green delivery truck stopping along a rain-soaked stretch of what remained of the highway.

GENOA BRIDGE COLLAPSE: Eerie warning before dozens killed

The truck blocked on the Morandi highway bridge after a section of it collapsed. Picture: AP/Antonio Calanni
The truck blocked on the Morandi highway bridge after a section of it collapsed. Picture: AP/Antonio Calanni

Ahead of the world's luckiest trucker - who remains unidentified - was an abyss of twisted metal and concrete left behind when the bustling motorway suddenly gave way during a violent rainstorm around 11.30am local time (7.30pm AEST).

Hundreds of firefighters and emergency rescue officials are racing against time to find survivors in the rubble.

Cars fell with tonnes of twisted steel and concrete debris into a nearby river, railroad tracks and an industrial zone below.

Unidentified fire brigade sources had earlier told Italy's ANSA news agency that as many as 35 people were killed.

Italy's leader Premier Giuseppe Conte travelled to the site of the disaster this morning saying "it is shocking to see the twisted metal and the bridge collapsed with victims who were extracted".

The truck driver came mere metres away from the edge. Picture: AP/Antonio Calanni
The truck driver came mere metres away from the edge. Picture: AP/Antonio Calanni

He also praised the hundreds of rescue workers still at the site, saying "they saved people who fell 45 metres and are now alive and in the hospital".

Photos and video footage of the incident have emerged, showing the devastating aftermath which has left the northern port city reeling, and the world stunned.

Witnesses have likened the scene of the horrific accident - the deadliest of its kind in Europe since 2001 - to an apocalypse.

The cause of the disaster was not immediately clear, although weather services in the Liguria region had issued a storm warning Tuesday morning.

Related Items

bridge collapse editors picks fatalities fatality genoa italy

Top Stories

    Marvellous Wonderettes reunited

    Marvellous Wonderettes reunited

    Whats On THE singing ladies are back and the 1970s are roaring.

    Three times the Elvis appeal

    Three times the Elvis appeal

    Whats On Elvis - An American Trilogy show is coming to the Northern Rivers

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Movies Alliance Francaise Cote du Nord has unveiled this year's program

    A beauty, a beast and some singing cutlery sought

    A beauty, a beast and some singing cutlery sought

    Whats On Ballina Players is auditioning for Beauty and the Beast

    Local Partners