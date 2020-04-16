Genius companies thriving in lockdown

South Australian packaging manufacturer will begin making millions of surgical masks and respirators from its Adelaide factory. Picture: Roy VanDerVegt

South Australian packaging manufacturer will begin making millions of surgical masks and respirators from its Adelaide factory. Picture: Roy VanDerVegt

As coronavirus spreads across the world, tragically and destructively claiming more than 130,000 lives, the pandemic has increasingly been referred to as a deadly global conflict.

The International Monetary Fund has called on leaders to adopt "war time" fiscal policies with "the invisible enemy" crippling the Australian economy due to the government-imposed shutdown stalling business.

But like a bloody battle, companies have been forced to pivot their offering to contribute vital supplies or have viewed the large numbers of consumers stuck at home as an opportunity rather than a burden.

DETMOLD

The South Australian company produces food and drink packaging for fast food giants McDonald's and KFC but Detmold has thrown its weight behind manufacturing surgical and respiratory masks.

The parent company of Detpak said at the end of last month it would produce 100 million masks to the National Medical Stockpile and 45 million to bolster SA's supplies.

Its chief executive Alf Ianniello said the project will allow the company to employ 160 extra staff members, welcome news for a battered workforce as the jobless rate is tipped to exceed 10 per cent in the coming months.

The company said it would be hiring 160 staff members.

"Detmold is a South Australian company with a long history of employing locals, so to be able to assist with both flattening the curve in this time of crisis and helping keep South Australians in work is immensely rewarding," he said.

"Work has already commenced on the manufacturing facility which is located in Brompton, South Australia and production will start by May."

STAGEKINGS

The music and arts industry has been one of the most significantly impacted by the deadly virus, with the stay-at-home directives leaving business nearly impossible.

Stagekings, a company that produces equipment for live performances, repositioned itself as a designer and manufacturer of home office essentials.

It now makes and distributes desks as well as other household items such as stalls and wine racks as well as retail protection screens.

"We have been overwhelmed by the amazing support we've received since changing our business direction," Stagekings said in a recent Facebook post.

"Our original Facebook posts have reached nearly 500,000 people, with over 1300 shares, and we have received orders for 2569 individual pieces, being sent to every state in Australia, and now overseas.

"What this means is that we now have 52 people back working two shifts per day."

IPANTRY

In response to the limited supply of grocery delivery, Victorian food and beverage provider The Jolly Miller Group launched iPantry to deliver food and other household staples.

The company was forced to close 12 kitchens, the group's co-founder Rimon Barbar said.

"Following the suspension of home delivery grocery services, we started seeing and hearing concerns from families and vulnerable people who are reliant on home delivery to receive their groceries each week," he said.

"We have access to an abundance of fresh food produce through our current suppliers so it was a matter of working out how we could get this to people without them needing to leave their homes."

iPantry is now live! Wholesome food, delicious meals and essential groceries delivered to your door. What's more, you'll... Posted by iPantry AU on Wednesday, 8 April 2020

HAND SANITISER

Along with toilet paper, hand sanitiser has been one of the more provocative household staples as anxious Aussies frantically cleaned out stock across the nation.

Since then, a number of surprising companies have responded to the reduced supply and tried their arm at creating their own concoction.

Micro breweries, gin distilleries and even insect repellent producers have released their own line to keep hands clean.

Buggrrroff has gone from fighting mosquitoes to battling bacteria, while a Zero Co has aimed its efforts at reducing waste by creating a 5-litre tub of sanitiser.