Crime

Aussie teacher charged over sex with student

by Ashley Argoon
28th Jan 2020 10:08 AM
A TEACHER has been charged with sex offences against a student after allegedly being exposed by his wife.

 

Daniel Zampatti. Picture: Supplied
Daniel Zampatti. Picture: Supplied

Music teacher Daniel Zampatti from Geelong Christian College faces 16 charges relating to a teenage girl, including sexual penetration of a child under his care, supervision or authority.

It's understood criminal charges have now been laid following a complaint by the alleged victim.

The criminal charges follow an investigation by the Geelong Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team.

Zampatti will face a committal mention at Geelong Magistrates' Court on October 4.

Geelong Christian College declined to comment.

ashley.argoon@news.com.au

@ashargoon

