Hoges, Rosie and Strop reunite to release a new beer

Hoges and Strop have reunited for a fundraising project at Hotel Brunswick.

STROP, Hoges and beer ‒ does it get any more iconic Aussie than that?

Now they are back together for a bushfire fundraiser.

Hotel Brunswick in Brunswick Heads has released a Classic Brew beer, made by Ballina's Seven Mile Brewing, which is now on tap at the venue, with proceeds to support bushfire relief.

The project will be advertised nationally, with a TV ad shot last weekend at the pub going on air from January 23.

Former Nine Network chief executive David Gyngell co-owns Hotel Brunswick with John 'Strop' Cornell and his wife Delvene Delaney, and they confirmed a donation of $200,000, plus proceeds from the beer.

The TV ad features Hogan, Cornell and Delaney playing their old characters, Hoges, Strop and Rosie, from The Hogan Show.

Paul Hogan with John Cornell and Delvene Delaney in The Paul Hogan Show.

Ms Delaney said the fundraiser idea had been brewing for a while.

"With the prolonged bushfire ravaging property, the environment and our wildlife, it seemed a great opportunity to donate the profits to a good cause, and the Fire Relief Fund was born," she said.

Individual organisations who will benefit from the fundraiser have yet not been confirmed, she said.

She said Byron Shire residents and visitors can help the fundraiser by purchasing a Hotel Brunswick Classic Brew beer at the hotel, or by donating to the Fire Relief Fund via their website, hotelbrunswick.com.au.

Ms Delaney said the idea of shooting a follow up to Strop's Hangover Cure skit made the project even more fun for them.

The skit featured Hogan and Cornell making up a cure to their hangover with warm beer, pepper, salt, tomato sauce, vegemite, an oyster and a raw egg.

"John and David and myself were joking that if we did make a brew, it would be fun to include Strop's hangover cure from The Paul Hogan Show of 35 years ago," Ms Delaney said.

"As the beer is on tap, we aim to include the Hangover Cure recipe on T-shirts and tea-towels for sale at the hotel, profits of which will also go to the Fire Relief Fund."

The fundraising campaign was created by Allan Johnston, the founder of iconic advertising company Mojo.

He devised the slogan for the campaign: "A great new beer from a great old pub."

Ms Delaney said the bushfires had affected her family directly.

"We have been supporting my sister in Tenterfield with horse feed and water purchase since February of this year, as she faced the persistent threat of fire," she said.

The beer will be available from the Hotel Brunswick for the foreseeable future.

Once the fire crisis eases, Ms Delaney said the Hotel Brunswick Classic Brew 'Top-Up Tap' will continue to fund other worthy causes.