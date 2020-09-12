LIVESTREAM: Helensvale Hogs v Griffith Uni Colleges Knights

WATCH LIVE: Tune in from 3.15pm to catch all the First Grade action from the Gold Coast’s hottest new rugby rivalry.

WATCH LIVE: Tune in from 3.15pm to catch all the First Grade action from the Gold Coast’s hottest new rugby rivalry.

It was the "cheap shot" that turned the 2019 Grand Final and ignited the Gold Coast's hottest sporting rivalry.

It's been 13 months since the infamous high tackle that sent Helensvale Hogs captain Hayden McCaa to hospital and inspired a comeback of epic proportions as the Hogs chased down a 24-7 second-half deficit to stun favourites Griffith Uni Colleges.

Far from dampening the flames, the COVID-19 delay and a controversial round one washout have only heightened the anticipation for the most keenly awaited Gold Coast rugby clash of the season.

On Saturday the Helensvale Hogs will meet Griffith Uni Colleges Knights for the first time since the 2019 Grand Final.

2019 Grand Final rematch between Helensvale and Griffith Uni Colleges. Helensvale captain Scott Stokes and Lesi Tawake from Griffith. Picture: Jerad Williams

"The rivalry has definitely grown in the last 12 months," Helensvale captain and team firebrand Scott Stokes said.

"Our skipper going off when we were down 24-7 kickstarted us into playing rugby.

"It definitely turned the game in our favour.

MORE GOLD COAST RUGBY

• Gold Coast Bulletin to revive GCDRU Livestream

• Can ANYONE stop the Griffith Uni Knights in 2020?

• 'He's done': Brothers vow to bring the pain in First Grade clash

"The boys stood up and decided we weren't going to take a backward step to them again."

The script is familiar for Helensvale as they meet the undefeated Knights again but the lessons from last year ring loud in their memory.

"They looked good all of last year as well," Stokes said.

"We'll be going out there to stop this clean sweep they're talking about.

"We're not going out there to lose.

"For 80 minutes they don't like us and for 80 minutes we don't like them - once we cross the line it's all on."

2019 Grand Final rematch between Helensvale and Griffith Uni Colleges. Helensvale captain Scott Stokes and a Lesi Semi from Griffith. Picture: Jerad Williams

Knights prop Lesi Tawake said none of the five finals campaigns he had played with Knights had ever hurt so deeply.

Avoiding that feeling in 2020 has driven Tawake's teammates to reach new heights on the field.

"It's been a year in the making so the boys are looking forward to it," he said.

"We bring our A game to every team when we play but Hogs is special."

The Gold Coast Bulletin will broadcast Helensvale Hogs v Griffith Uni Colleges Knights on goldcoastbulletin.com.au LIVE from 3.15pm.

This story will host the livestream.

Originally published as GCDRU Livestream: Helensvale Hogs v Griffith Uni Colleges Knights