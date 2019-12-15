Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Breaking

Gatton woman killed in hit and run

15th Dec 2019 7:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GATTON woman has been killed in a hit and run incident on the Warrego Hwy overnight.

It is believed the woman, a 36-year-old from Gatton, was with another person walking back to a vehicle after it had broken down on the side of the road at Hatton Vale overnight Saturday.

It was sometime between 10.30pm and 11pm.

The woman was struck by a vehicle that was travelling westbound on the Warrego highway about 200m east of the Shell service station.

Police are appealing for information to identify the vehicle involved.

The woman died at the scene.

The Toowoomba Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

editors picks fatal crash gatton hatton vale hit and run
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Take a peek inside three award-winning North Coast homes

        premium_icon Take a peek inside three award-winning North Coast homes

        News TWO Northern Rivers building designers have taken out awards for their work on the houses.

        Flights cancelled as Jetstar workers strike

        premium_icon Flights cancelled as Jetstar workers strike

        News Jetstar strike: Flights cancelled as budget airline’s workers strike

        Collaborative new exhibition sails into Lismore

        premium_icon Collaborative new exhibition sails into Lismore

        News National travelling exhibition featuring boats re-purposed by regional artists...

        Meet the woman taking her mum overseas to die

        premium_icon Meet the woman taking her mum overseas to die

        News "Of course I was very conflicted and upset"