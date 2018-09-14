Menu
Login
The wedding of Shannon Bray and Carl Tansky, Canoe Point. PHOTO CREDIT: Three Peonies Photography
The wedding of Shannon Bray and Carl Tansky, Canoe Point. PHOTO CREDIT: Three Peonies Photography Contributed
Offbeat

Gatecrasher finds true love at engagement party

Matt Taylor
by
14th Sep 2018 4:30 AM | Updated: 5:59 AM

A GATECRASHED engagement party has ended in true love for one Gladstone couple, who tied the knot on the first day of spring.

Shannon Bray wasn't invited to the occasion where she eventually met her now husband, Carl Tansky.

"We actually went to school together but didn't meet until four-and-a-half years ago at a friend's engagement party, so we connected there," Shannon said.

"I wasn't actually invited to the engagement party but now they're really good friends of ours so I guess it was meant to be.

"I was kind of sorry but not sorry because it worked out well for me."

The couple wed in front of 70 of their closest friends and family at Canoe Point before having their reception at Kalori Tannum Sands.

Guests travelled from as far as Perth and rural New South Wales to be part of the proud couple's big day.

It was a day that guests described as casual and laid-back, words also used to describe the newlyweds.

"It was more than perfect, the weather was absolutely amazing - we couldn't have asked for a better day," Shannon said.

"One of the best parts was spending it with our nearest and dearest friends and family.

"It was a really casual day and everyone said it was very us."

Shannon and Carl are now looking forward to honeymooning in Japan next year.

anniversaries editors picks events kalori centre milestones spring weddings
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Smartphones could be banned from classrooms

    Smartphones could be banned from classrooms

    Education POLL: Should smartphones be restricted at NSW schools?

    Big issue with new 40km/h road rule

    Big issue with new 40km/h road rule

    Motoring The new law came into effect on September 1

    Seagulls soar into the final

    Seagulls soar into the final

    Sport Ballina Seagulls prepare for grand final

    Fighting the big blue

    Fighting the big blue

    News From cute pets to fairy floss, there is something for everyone

    Local Partners