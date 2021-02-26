Games would cost regions, says KAP leader

SICK to death of regional Queensland generating income for Brisbane to "party" with its 2032 Olympic bid, Robbie Katter has unleashed at the Queensland Government.

The Katter Party state leader was concerned North Queensland's major infrastructure projects would be tossed aside over the next decade if the bid succeeded.

It was revealed on Thursday that the International Olympic Committee had designated Brisbane's bid for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games with a "Preferred Bid Status", making it favourite to be announced as the winner later this year.

Katter’s Australian Party leader Robbie Katter believes the money spent on the 2032 Olympic bid would be better spent in regional Queensland.

Mr Katter said North Queenslanders were fed up with the State Labor Government's continual pandering to the south-east corner saying the bid would lead to fewer resources in regional and remote regions.

"There's every chance that could happen if the Olympics come to Brisbane - and the majority of Queensland will be poorer for it," Mr Katter said.

"It seems there's an insatiable appetite by modern governments of any persuasion to distract the public with large social infrastructure."

While he expected a slight increase in outback tourism, he expected any benefit to be outweighed by a significant financial burden, with that money better spent on game-changing infrastructure projects to accelerate the North.

Responding to KAP's concerns, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she wanted the regions to be included by hosting Olympic events.

"All of the state will share in an Olympic glory. We want to make sure that this is inclusive of Queensland," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"To have Queensland and Brisbane firmly on the international map, I think what that will do for our tourism in the future, especially when the international borders by 2032 will definitely be open by then."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and AOC President John Coates after the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Future Host Summer Commission designated Brisbane as the "preferred candidate city" to host the 2032 Summer Olympic Games. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Townsville MP Scott Stewart said it was government policy that hosting the 2032 Olympics would need to deliver a legacy for communities across the state, including Townsville.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, pictured with Les Walker, Aaron Harper and Scott Stewart, who suggested Townsville’s Queensland Country Bank Stadium would have an active role in supporting the Olympics if the bid was successful. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

"Townsville could benefit from a range of opportunities, including games hosting, pre-Games training, increased tourism and business and supply chain opportunities," Mr Stewart said.

"On Townsville's doorstep is the Queensland Country Bank Stadium which forms a world-class sporting hub, alongside the NQ Cowboys Centre of Excellence, both projects the Palaszczuk Government invested in."

