Game show board spells out rude word

Countdown viewers in the UK were left in shock after a rude conundrum appeared on the show.

Surprisingly the conundrum appeared in the regular version of the show - not the comedy version hosted by Jimmy Carr.

Fans rushed to Twitter to share their shock as the anagram 'SLEAZYNOB' appeared on screen.

Countdown viewers were shocked by this rude conundrum. Picture: Channel 4

Countdown host Rachel Riley. Picture: Facebook

"How was this the conundrum in regular Countdown & not Cats Does Countdown?!" one fan tweeted.

"Where's Sean and Jon?!" another added, naming the team captains from the comedy version, comedians Sean Lock and Jon Richardson.

At this point host Rachel Riley must feel like she's seen it all as the climax to one word on a show last month was "orgasmed".

The show's numbers wiz struggled to keep a straight face as comedian Shappi Khorsandi came up with the eight-letter word.

Rachel Riley spelled out orgasm on Countdown. Picture: Channel 4

Rachel Riley almost managed to keep a straight face while spelling 'blowie' in a recent show. Picture: Channel 4

Looking vibrant in a bright red dress, Rachel smiled knowingly beside the collection of consonants and vowels.

Just days earlier Rachel was even more bashful as "blowie" appeared on the board.

Shappi was once again the one to offer up the rude word on the Channel 4 show, insisting that it was a kind of fly.

Her six-letter answer raised eyebrows around the studio but Rachel managed to stop herself from giggling as she put the word on the board,

"It's a fly," Shappi said.

"A kind of fly."

Countdown was forced to blur out the word “w***ers” after it appeared on the board. Picture: Channel 4

The show often comes up with words that leave some of its viewers blushing. Picture: Rachel Riley Twitter

It was up to Susie Dent on Dictionary Corner to confirm the comedian was right and a blowie is the informal term for a blowfly.

Clever Shappi one-upped the other two contestants who only came up with five-letter words including 'bowel' and 'whale'.

Last year Countdown was forced to blur out the word "w***ers" after it appeared on the board - leaving Rachel in hysterics.

This story was published by The Sun and reproduced with permission.

Originally published as Game show board spells out rude word