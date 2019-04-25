GoT star slams crotch-grabbing fans

WARNING: Spoilers from Game of Thrones season 8, episode two

Game of Thrones star Daniel Portman has revealed he gets his package grabbed by fans "all the time" after his character Podrick Payne's sex romp with three prostitutes on the show.

The 27-year-old Scottish actor has revealed he feels uncomfortable about the hands-on attention from older women, reports The Sun.

"I've been grabbed by so many … like the amount of older, older women who are very (grabby)," he told Esquire.

"What can you do? You know? Obviously tell them not to do it. It hasn't happened for a while.

"In this day and age you'd think that people would be able to separate reality from fiction.

"I don't want to say it comes with the territory, but, you know, people are crazy about it. It's certainly not cool."

Pod’s impressive manhood is a feature of his character on the show.

Meanwhile, Pod is far from the only character to get frisky on the show.

Maisie Williams, 22, who has played Arya Stark in the hit fantasy series since she was 11 years old, left fans stunned when she stripped off for her first nude scene in Monday's episode.

With the feisty character determined to know what sex felt like before she risks her life in the Battle of Winterfell, viewers were left cringing as they watched Arya seduce close friend Gendry - with many flocking to social media to claim it was like watching their "little sister".

Williams later poked fun at the trolls, tweeting last night: "If you feel uncomfortable just know that my mother and my stepdad and my two sisters and my four brothers have all probably watched this too."

Arya and Gendry hooked up in episode three. Picture: Helen Sloan/HBO

Williams' co-star and best friend, Sophie Turner, previously poked fun at the scene on her own social media page, sipping from a glass of wine as she filmed herself for her Instagram Story.

The 23-year-old actress - who plays Sansa Stark in the show - shocked fans as she said to the camera: "In honour of Easter, I guess Game of Thrones wanted the storyline to have a little Easter bunny hop, hop, hopping into that p***y.

"And that's the tea."

Turner warned Williams about her upcoming sex scene in the final series of Thrones because she read the script faster.

Admitting she initially though the nudity was a "prank", Williams told Entertainment Weekly: "Sophie said, 'Whatever you do, you have to skip to this episode, this scene first'.

"At first I thought it was a prank, I was like, 'Yo, good one'."

Williams went on to praise showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss for how sensitively they dealt with her first naked scene, with the star growing up in front of the cast and crew after joining the show as a pre-teen.

She continued: "David and Dan were like: 'You can show as much or as little as you want'.

"So I kept myself pretty private. I don't think it's important for Arya to flash."

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission