‘Game-changing’: Mum’s epic Aldi trick

Aldi's weekly Special Buys can often have people hunting at multiple stores, but one woman has shared a "secret" tip to help you locate the deal you're after.

The mum revealed you just need to type two words, "Get started" into a chat box on the Aldi Australia Facebook page, answer a few prompts, and it will tell you which stores within a 20km radius to you have the item you're after in stock.

"Not sure if any of you know but if you message Aldi on Facebook and type 'Get Started' it'll bring up a few weeks of special buy catalogue dates," she wrote on the Aldi Mums Facebook page.

"Just click what you want and type your postcode, it'll see if any stores within 20km have stock.

"Managed to get some goodies I couldn't find a few weeks back!"

One mum has uncovered a little-known way of tracking down the Aldi Special Buys you’re struggling to find. Picture: Facebook



The handy trick has left many bargain lovers gobsmacked, declaring they had "no idea" of the online feature.

"Love it, I checked with this function and got something I wanted today," one said.

"Soooooooooo awesome!!," another wrote.

"That's a great idea, I used it and went to the store where stock was available …" someone else added.

The German supermarket has a bot on Facebook chat that will locate items you’re trying to find. Picture: Rebecca Fist

While the helpful Facebook feature is not widely known, it is clearly listed on the German Supermarket's website under the tab "Check Stock Availability".

"We want to save you time. That's why we've created a chatbot that checks Special Buys stock availability," the description reads, adding it made it "easier than ever to find your dream Special Buy".

News.com.au tested the secret Facebook trick. Picture: Facebook

A video, which was uploaded to the Aldi Australia YouTube page on April 1 this year, details how customers can get the most out of the snazzy feature, stressing that stock levels aren't in real-time and are based on data from close of business the previous night.

News.com.au tested the feature and were able to locate some of the highly-sought after Lacura skincare range that caused a frenzy on May 9.

As one mum said, it really is a game-changer.

Originally published as 'Game-changing': Mum's epic Aldi trick