32°
News

GALLERY: Yasmin, the new face of the Northern Rivers

Javier Encalada
| 16th Feb 2017 6:00 AM
Northern Rivers model and actress Yasmin Honeychurch.
Northern Rivers model and actress Yasmin Honeychurch.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

YASMIN Honeychurch grew up until the age of 8 in Launceston, Tasmania, when she moved with her family to Lennox Head.

The teenager then started acting training with Byron Bay Film & Television School with director Mark Piper (Home & Away), and was recently cast in the upcoming Kriv Stenders film Australia Day.

Last January, Yasmin feature in two films selected for Byron All Shorts, the local leg of Flickerfest 2017.

One of those films was In a Cane Field, which picked up Best Cinematography at Flickerfest 2017 at a national level and Jury Award for Best Short Film at the Byron All Shorts.

On TV, she had a credited role in TV series Mako Mermaids 2.

Her modelling career is growing parallel to her acting roles, with a feature published last week in Ascension magazine, a publication specifically for mixed race and culturally diverse backgrounds.

Yasmin looks are due to her ethnic mix: Fijian, French Polynesian and Chinese, as well as the usual English, Irish, Scottish and Welsh.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

What was your first acting job?

I had just moved up from Tasmania and Mum, being the amazing researcher she is, had found that there were acting classes in Byron run by ex-director of Home and Away Mark Piper, who has been a great influencer and mentor for the past eight years.

I was then introduced to Charmaine Gilchrist, my now manager, who shows me massive support, gives me a kick along when I am not doing my best work and constantly reminds me of my goals.

I visited her office, where we talked about where I would like to see myself in the future. It was only a fortnight later that I got my first acting job on set of Lightning Point and had my first experience on set, and not long after I featured as an extra in Terranova . Like any 11 year old on set of a TV show I was completely gobsmacked and starstruck.

How was the experience of filming a short with such a grim synopsis such as In a Canfield? How did you deal with the subject?

I think trying to find the light in each darker role and to have fun off screen can impact actors in a positive medium to help them deal with some of the more grim subjects seen in film.

Emotionally, It all wouldn't be possible to cope without the amazing crew on set ,who were so light-hearted and supportive.

I think the day of casting for the lead role of Maya had a huge impact on the way I saw the synopsis.

After quite an emotional audition, I had a chat with director Emily Avila and in talking about the passing of our loved ones, that we were able to connect and bond on a deeper level and she introduced me to the film's key theme of how the beauty in the strength of connections between people impacts individuals differently when they lose a family member or friend.

You have been also very busy with modelling... what were you up to in that regard in 2016?

I was very lucky to be featured in some amazing photoshoots.

I did a tropical themed blog shoot with Eye of Horus, and felt absolutely spoilt.

Harriet Jane Designs was another in 2016 and was lucky enough to shoot with my favourite photographer Donatella Parisini. I love her.

I also travelled to Brisbane to shoot with FleshTone , a brand that focuses on creating an accessible site for women and children of all races to find a suitable 'nude', whether it be in relation to shoes, cosmetics or clothes.

That shoot made it into Elle USA, USA Today and Refinery 29.

I was screaming and running around the house like a mad woman for days after.

What have you got planned for 2017 in regards to modelling or acting?

I recently filmed a US audition for pilot season and have been having professional US accent coaching.

This year I'm focussing on keeping a consistent balance between the two and taking as many opportunities as possible.

Although modelling and acting are seen as something quite fabulous, and they can be, there's also a lot of work, a lot of disappointments, many auditions where you work hard to prepare and don't get the role.

You have to just let go and say it wasn't for me.

You never know when the next opportunity will come around. The work and disappointments are manageable with persistence and passion.

In an ideal world, if everything goes your way, where would you like to be and what would you like to be doing when you turn 21?

I'm really interested in NIDA after finishing Year 12 and, by age 21, I hope to premiere for my first major lead role in a film and have the financial stability to travel overseas.

With regard to the fashion industry, I would love to keep modelling for some of the amazing local brands we have here in the area and also move towards working with some larger brands.

I hope to be part of a movement that appreciates a more diverse range of models both here and abroad. I want to become a positive advocate for younger women and promote positive self image and fitness.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  actor flickerfest model northern rivers entertainment yasmin honeychurch

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Shark spotters go deeper with drone data

Shark spotters go deeper with drone data

AS drone trials wrap up on the North Coast, researchers want to embrace the technology to spot sharks beyond the ocean's surface.

Petition opposes traffic lights on Coast Road

Traffic Light

Traffic lights, "an eyesore"

New pathway and road don't mix

SAFETY ISSUES: Residents living near the new section of Coastal Recreational Path across from Beachfront Parade have identified safety issues with the new path.

Close run in with cyclists has residents concerned

Our TAFE leads the way in fight against hackers

New South Wales TAFE has launched its first cybersecurity course and it's only available here.

Combatting a skills shortage to fight cyber crime.

Local Partners

Shark spotters go deeper with drone data

AS drone trials wrap up on the North Coast, researchers want to embrace the technology to spot sharks beyond the ocean's surface.

GALLERY: Yasmin, the new face of the Northern Rivers

Northern Rivers model and actress Yasmin Honeychurch.

Young actor and model has big aspirations.

Buddhism pioneer shares life's mission

Lama Ole Nydahl will be presenting a new documentary in Ballina.

About the first ever Western students of Buddhism in Nepal

Mr Grey is back, just fifty shades darker

SCREENING: Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan in a scene from the first trailer for the movie Fifty Shades Darker.

Advance screenings next week

Musical bet pays off in Kim Churchill's new release

TOURING: Kim Churchill is an Australian folk, rock, and blues singer, songwriter, and musician.

The singer will offer small intimate shows

GALLERY: Yasmin, the new face of the Northern Rivers

YOUNG actor and model has big aspirations for her rising career.

MKR contestant vomits after woeful fish and chips dish

MKR contestant Alyse feeling sick at the dinner table.

Disaster dish causes Josh to question "seafood king” status

Oddball, penguin saving dog of movie fame, dies

A scene from the Oddball film

Mayor says statue may be put up in honour of Mareema dog

Lindsay Lohan: We have to join Donald Trump

LINDSAY Lohan says President Donald Trump doesn’t have it easy.

Vegas superstar show rides into Twin Towns

Adam D. Tucker is heading to Australia for the Cowboys and Angels tribute show. Tucker stars as country music superstar Tim McGraw

'As soon as I flick the cowboy hat on, it just happens'

Data shows 45 per cent of Aussies cheat in this unusual way

Thousands of Aussie couples are cheating on each other..but get your mind out of the gutter we're not talking about sex.

New data shows 45 per cent of Australians cheat on each other

Adele's magic Mean Girls moment tribute to Beyonce

Adele accepts the award for album of the year for "25" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

"The Lemonade album was just so monumental, Beyoncé."

Privacy and Spectacular Lighthouse and Ocean Views

54 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 4 3 Auction 8th April...

Situated at the northern end of Paterson Street, this premium elevated position is highly desired and tightly held with the most breathtaking outlook over bush...

HOT PROPERTY

35 Gloria Street, South Golden Beach 2483

House 3 2 3 $749,000

For those seeking a lifestyle property that enables you to relax, switch off and enjoy the simple pleasures, this is it. Within a short walk to the pristine surf...

Extraordinary... Intricate... and Completely unique...

7 Sugarcane Road, Broken Head 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction

Jamila Riad is the definition of exquisite... Translated as Beautiful palace, Jamila Riad' has a strong Moroccan influence, meticulously built with attention to...

Charming Character Home in the Heart of Mullumbimby

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

3 Bed Home In The Heart Of Mullumbimby Village

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Brand new, nothing to do this low maintenance home is stylishly appointed with spotted gum timber floors, crisp modern decor and an abundance of natural light. A...

Luxury Akasha Beach House

2/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,900,000 to...

The Akasha Beach house is set within an exclusive and highly sought-after Tallow Sands gated estate. With National Park lands behind and pristine beaches in front...

A BYRON BAY FAVOURITE

4/53 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 3 3 2 $725,000 ...

Have you been dreaming of having your very own holiday property in Byron Bay? Perhaps you're after a smart investment property that can double up as a perfect...

LUXURY APARTMENT IN SOUGHT AFTER ESTATE

32/183-205 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 2 2 1 $675,000

Light, bright and airy apartment perfectly positioned in a highly sought after complex. Only 450 metres from direct beach access, this apartment is set amongst...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $875,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

FAMILY FAVOURITE

5 GOONDOOLOO DRIVE, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 2 2 $595,000

This property presents a perfect opportunity to buy a charming family home. One of the more original Ocean Shores properties, it is close handy to the beach...

What $11.9m can get you on Coast's most exclusive street

29-31 Wyuna Drive Noosaville Qld 4566

This is what a cool $11.9m can get you

How a first home buyer built house with no deposit

NEARLY THERE: Construction on the first house to home orphans at Umoja began in January. Photo Contributed

His home will be completed later this year.

Ballina median prices approaching $600,000

Ballina Heights Estate and other subdivisions around the shire resulted in almost 300 new lots available to buyers in 2015-16.

Prices soar but new lots will hopefully improve affordability

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!