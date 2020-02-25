Menu
GALLERY: 78 of the cutest dogs in the Northern Rivers

25th Feb 2020 12:30 PM

premium_icon Subscriber only

TO CELEBRATE all that makes our four-legged buddies so great, News Corp Australia launched Dogs of Oz in all their national newspapers on Sunday.

Pick up a copy of the paper every day for seven days where we uncover some of Australia's most remarkable dogs and their stories.

As part of the campaign, we put out the call last week asking readers for the cutest photos of their dogs.

With well over 100 responses, puppy pics came flowing in thick and fast.

Here are a few of your cutest pooches Northern Rivers!

Lismore Northern Star