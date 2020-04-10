G-bah man’s humerus way to create joy

HUMERUS: Colin Essery's 'Mr Bones' has been providing much-needed laughter in his Goonellabah neighbourhood during the COVID-19 crisis. Photo: Supplied

HUMERUS: Colin Essery's 'Mr Bones' has been providing much-needed laughter in his Goonellabah neighbourhood during the COVID-19 crisis. Photo: Supplied

WHILE skeletons aren't usually spotted out and about, Goonellabah residents have been able to tickle their funny bone with this unusual inhabitant.

A fake skeleton has taken up residence at Goonellabah resident Colin Essery's Mountain View Drive, and is proving to be COVID-19 conscious.

Mr Essery said the skeleton, dubbed Mr Bones, makes regular appearances on his veranda, and is often dressed to suit special occasions and holidays.

Mr Essery said he inherited the skeleton while his son was completing his master degree and left the prop at his home.

"I thought, 'Well I'll put him out on the deck with a hat on and he can have a bit of a view," he said.

Mr Essery said the unusual sight had "stirred up" the neighbourhood and provided amusement for residents, so he decided to keep bringing him out.

HUMERUS: Colin Essery's 'Mr Bones' has been providing much-needed laughter in his Goonellabah neighbourhood during the COVID-19 crisis. Photo: Supplied

"I'll put a hat on him, or you know, put on a Santa hat or dress him up for Easter," he said.

"Sometimes I'll put him with a hat and sun tan lotion in summer or cover him up if it's cold."

Mr Essery said he always gets "quite a reaction" from his quirky roommate.

"I've had people stop and come and have a look and take photos," he said.

"If I can make someone laugh by putting him out there, then that makes my day."

With everyone's focus on the current coronavirus outbreak, Mr Essery said he decided to don Mr Bones with a face mask.

"It just gives people a laugh," he said.

"Hopefully it can help people to relax and take a breath and realise things really aren't that bad."