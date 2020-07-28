Fury over ‘sexist’ netball TV Guide

The Age newspaper gives away a penalty shot with this strange TV Guide.

The Age newspaper gives away a penalty shot with this strange TV Guide.

Netball stars have launched a seething backlash against an "infuriating" newspaper review just days out from the launch of the 2020 Super Netball season.

Aussie netball icons Liz Ellis and Sharelle McMahon have led the outcry against a TV Guide review of the upcoming season, which was given a rating of just 2.5 stars in Melbourne's The Age newspaper.

The Sunday paper has been asked for an explanation by angry players and netball commentators after a description of the sport was also branded "sexist" by some fans on Twitter.

The review, which featured this weekend's season opener between Victorian rivals Melbourne Vixens and Collingwood Magpies, claimed netball is "now a full glamour sport".

"The Collingwood Magpies' star player, Geva Mentor, is back on the court for the return of professional netball, also Sunday at 1pm," the brief review claimed in the TV Guide of Sunday's paper.

Players from Collingwood Magpies and the Melbourne Vixens huddle after a game last year.

"Once just for schoolgirls and workplace bonding, this is now a full glamour sport for many. In the box and on the sidelines are such greats of the game as Liz Ellis, Laura Geitz, Annie Sargeant and Cath Cox."

The reception to The Age's review has been scathing.

This is infuriating. Disrespectful on so many levels. #bebetter https://t.co/2tb95U1Vco — Sharelle McMahon (@SharelleMcMahon) July 27, 2020

Former Diamonds captain Liz Ellis was also incredulous, writing on Twitter: "JFC @theage what is this? Be better. Please".

Ex-Collingwood star Sharni Layton also called for the sport to be given a fair go.

"If this isn't justification of what I was talking about y'day - then I don't know what is," she posted on Twitter.

"How about 'A highly skilled & athletic game, that doesn't have the $ of AFL/NRL has come together in a hub & sacrificed any $ they do have to get their season started' BE BETTER JOURNOS!"

Legendary defender Bianca Chatfield and Collingwood star Mentor, who was pictured in the review, were also among the many commentators to call out the "joke" review.

‘Glamour’ sport

2.5 stars

What a joke!

Why do we even bother.

🤬🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/7ZHlWE6Pqr — Bianca Chatfield (@biancachatfield) July 27, 2020

I know it’s been a while since netball has been on tv..but really! 2.5stars! Surely it’s great to see professional women’s sport back on the tv 🙌🏽 #RoleModelsForAll https://t.co/M7Dj865WTx — Geva Mentor CBE (@GevaMentor) July 26, 2020

I mean I do have great hair but still... @theage https://t.co/irh45mRz7k — Jo Weston (@joannamweston) July 26, 2020

😑what did I just read. https://t.co/wqUtVf5i0p — Kelsey Browne (@kelsebrowne) July 26, 2020

Yep, that’s weird — wally mason (@walmason) July 26, 2020

Is this a new marketing strategy?? i hope the athletes can continue to strive for strength, power, agility, tactical and technical supremacy and not “glamour”... this is what I’m interested in as a spectator, lover of netball and mother to girls who have excellent role models! — Elissa Kent (@ElissaMacleod) July 26, 2020

The Magpies and Vixens begin their seasons at Nissan Arena in Brisbane at 5pm (AEST) Sunday after being forced to leave Victoria as a result of coronavirus restrictions.

The 2020 Super Netball season kicks off on Saturday when the Queensland Firebirds face the Sunshine Coast Lightning.

The Victorian teams will begin their seasons while still in quarantine in Queensland.

The season fixture was only last week locked in through to the end of Round 6 with officials only expecting to confirm the rest of the season's fixtures on the run as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

Originally published as Fury over 'sexist' netball TV Guide