Protests ramp up against Lennox Head Ski Jump

Samantha Poate
| 22nd May 2017 1:56 PM
NO RAMP FOR LENNOX: Pictured (front) are Cr Phil Meehan and Michelle Shearer with others who this Saturday will protest the proposal to build a ski jump at Lennox Head.
NO RAMP FOR LENNOX: Pictured (front) are Cr Phil Meehan and Michelle Shearer with others who this Saturday will protest the proposal to build a ski jump at Lennox Head.

PROTEST group Lennox Head Against the Ski Jump does not look to be slowing their efforts as the development application for the proposed Ski Jump moves closer to the Joint Regional Planning Panel.

Having recently written an open letter to the secretary of the JRPP, the LHASJ hopes to remove mayor David Wright from the board hearing this issue.

"To function properly and maintain public trust, JRPP members must be impartial or at least appear to be," the Lennox Head Against the Ski Jump representatives said.

"Therefore given Mayor Wright's clear and long standing support for the ski jump, it makes a mockery of the JRPP that he should be offered a position to hear this matter.

"We respect Mayor Wright's right to form his opinions as he sees fit. However he does not have a right to take prejudicial position on the JRPP hearing this matter."

The next step for the group is an organised protest march on Saturday.

Spokesperson Michelle Shearer said she hoped to have double of the 300 participants that attended the howl at the moon protest on May 11.

"The protest walk has been organised so that the community can come together as a show of resistance to this crazy idea and let the Minister of Planning, Office of Sport and Olympic Winter Institute of Australia know that locals and visitors do not want this blight on this pristine coastline," Ms Shearer said.

Efforts to stop the ski jump will not stop there, as the submitted objections to the DA now sits at over 200 from last week's 160.

"I am absolutely delighted there was such a strong response, that sends a really loud message to council and anyone involved in this ridiculous development," Ms Shearer said.

"They've got a real fight on their hands with us and we are going to be relentless, we will not give up until we see it out of town we do not want it."

In response , Councillor Phillip Meehan has registered a notice of motion in the meeting agenda for May 25, stating council should not be supportive of the proposed construction.

"The community of Lennox Head and other Ballina Shire residents are clearly demonstrating their majority opposition to the proposed ski jump development," Cr Meehan said.

This was occurring through numerous submissions to council, public protest meetings and social media comments.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lennox head ski jump northern rivers development ski jump

