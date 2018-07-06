Bride’s furious rant over bridesmaid

The bride-to-be took to the Mumsnet forum to air her grievances.

The bride-to-be took to the Mumsnet forum to air her grievances.

A BRIDE-to-be has revealed she plans to ditch one of her bridesmaids from her wedding - because she dyed her hair a "horrible" shade of pink a week before the big day.

Posting on Mumsnet as elcarmen the woman, who is getting married next Saturday, claimed her "attention-seeking" mate has done it deliberately so she'll "stick out in the photos".

"She is incredibly self-centred," she said. "I just feel like she did it on purpose because she isn't my maid of honour and I was hers.

"The bridesmaid dresses are red, and she was brunette before going pink!"

Now she wants to either make her mate dye her locks back or uninvite her from the wedding - but she's been slammed as a "pathetic" bridezilla.

BaldricksTrousers commented: "Why did you ask a woman you obviously dislike to be your bridesmaid?"

While henpeckedinchief wrote: "No one is going to support the bride here! Just be honest!"

And BigGrannyPants added: "It's none of your f***ing business what colour her hair is."

Heatwave2018, meanwhile, said: "I think pink is a lovely hair colour.

The bride is furious about her bridesmaid’s decision. Picture: iStock

"If you are that pathetic to worry about your bridesmaid hair colour then get rid of her as a bridesmaid else deal with it! Simple!"

But others said they understood why the bride was upset.

Trinity66 wrote: "I'm kind of torn, I mean it really wouldn't bother me at all but the timing of dying her hair an odd colour does seem calculated as well."

While TammySwansonTwo slammed: "The bridesmaid is a d**k."

And Morgan12 advised: "Well of course you can't ask her to dye it back but I agree it's weird she has done it a week before your wedding.

"I wouldn't even mention it to her. That will probably annoy her more."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and is reproduced with permission.