Funds help auxiliary to provide trolley

FUNDING: Ben Franklin has announced $10,000 in funding for Ballina Hospital Auxiliary.

FUNDING: Ben Franklin has announced $10,000 in funding for Ballina Hospital Auxiliary. Jacqueline Munro

BALLINA Hospital Auxiliary has been given a helping hand in providing a new accident and emergency trolley for the Ballina District Hospital.

Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin announced last week the State Government would hand $10,000 to the auxiliary for the trolley.

"Our local hospital auxiliary members work tirelessly to raise funds

in order to support our

local hospital,” Mr Franklin said.

"Last year the auxiliary members raised over $90,000 in needed funds and supported the community with more than 20,000 hours of labour.

"This is extraordinary work, for which we are all incredibly appreciative.

Mr Franklin said he was "delighted” the government could provide the extra funding to ensure the hospital had "the best equipment possible”.

Ballina Hospital emergency ward NUM Wayne Smith said the new trolley was greatly needed, because it would allow staff much better access to a patient.

"Having this trolley here in Ballina will be better for patients, and better for staff,” Mr Smith said.

Auxiliary president Barbara McFadden said the group was thrilled to be given the chance to support the hospital in the purchase of a new trolley.

"A lot of us are ex-nurses wanting to give back to the hospital, especially given how important the hospital is to the Ballina community, Ms McFadden said.

Mr Franklin said the tireless work and advocacy by auxiliary members was important for both the hospital and the whole Ballina community.

"Volunteers like Ballina Hospital Auxiliary President Barbara McFadden and all the members are the backbone of our community,” he said.

"Ballina is lucky to have these local champions.”

He thanked the auxiliary for "committing their time and efforts for the people of Ballina”.