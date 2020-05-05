Menu
Action from the FNC women's rugby sevens grand final between Wollongbar-Alstonville and Yamba last year. St George Bank is offering grant money to the four major football codes. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus
Funds available for the four footy codes

Mitchell Craig
5th May 2020 12:00 AM
NORTHERN Rivers sporting clubs from the four major football codes are eligible for grants from St George Bank offering a total of $200,000 this year.

The bank usually offers $100,000 to clubs from Aussies rules, rugby league, rugby union and soccer.

Players, coaches and volunteers are invited to apply or nominate for a grant that would help benefit their community on-or-off the field.

The bank is offering an additional $100,000 this year to help grassroots clubs recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The grants can help with funding, equipment giveaways, registration fee assistance and relevant business support.

“We’re proud to provide local grassroots clubs essential funding and support during one of the most challenging seasons the industry has experienced,” St George Bank general manager Ross Miller said.

“Local grassroots clubs have been hit hard by current social distancing restrictions,”

“Our Footy Grants Program is needed more than ever in order to alleviate some of the pressures that clubs, teams and individuals are facing in this extraordinary situation – which is why we have committed an extra $100,000 to the program this year.

“Community needs have changed drastically, and we’re seeing clubs needing to adapt to the evolving situation.

“Grassroots sport plays an essential role in our community, and we want to help local teams keep the lights on and facilities running, so we can see them back on the field as soon as possible.”

To nominate or find out more information visit: stgeorge.com.au/footygrants

Applications close May 31.

Lismore Northern Star

