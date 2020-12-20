Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
GREAT VIBE: A Volksawgen Kombi van was on display at the northern entrance to the Love Lennox Festival 2018.
GREAT VIBE: A Volksawgen Kombi van was on display at the northern entrance to the Love Lennox Festival 2018.
News

Funding for events in 2021: $120K announced from council

Javier Encalada
20th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EIGHT festivals and events for 2021/22 will share council sponsorship funds from a total of $120,000 approved in their latest meeting.

The list of events benefited with the funding from Ballina Shire Council was:

  • Love Lennox Festival 2022 by Lennox Head Chamber of Commerce: $20,000
  • Skullcandy Oz Grom Open 2021 by Le Ba Boardriders: $25,000

Lennox Head surfer Nyxie Ryan is chaired up the beach after winning the Under-16 girls division at the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open 2019.
Lennox Head surfer Nyxie Ryan is chaired up the beach after winning the Under-16 girls division at the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open 2019.

  • Craft and Garden Fair 2021 by Quota International Alstonvile / Wollongbar: $8,000
  • New Year’s Eve Family Festival by Alstonville Agricultural Society: $20,000
  • Fair Go Skatefest 2020 by Truckstop Sk8: $5,000
  • Northern Rivers Green Expo by Alstonville Rotary Club: $25,000 (requested $50,275)
  • Ballinale by Ballina’s Festival of the Arts: $8,500 (requested $19,700)

Installations at the 2016 Ballinale.
Installations at the 2016 Ballinale.

  • Live at the Smokehouse by Sand Events Pty Ltd: $8,500 (requested $25,000)

Councillors opted for allocating funds based on amounts provided in previous years.

For new applicants, they decided to consider the anticipated profit/loss statements in their applications and also the anticipated attendance numbers.

The primary advantage of this option was that it maintained the level of support council had previously provided, and it reflected the size and scale of the new events.

The proposal and amounts were approved unanimously by councillors.

ballina ballinale ballina shire council whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ScoMo was in town, and you had plenty of questions for him

        Premium Content ScoMo was in town, and you had plenty of questions for him

        News PRIME Minister Scott Morrison visited Lismore this week after flash flooding swept through the region.

        How the Northern Rivers’ best butcher cooks his steak

        Premium Content How the Northern Rivers’ best butcher cooks his steak

        News YOU voted him in as our best butcher, so we thought we’d put him to work.

        Beloved market is heading ‘home’ in 2021

        Premium Content Beloved market is heading ‘home’ in 2021

        News The Lismore Car Boot Market has operated at the showgrounds for the last few months...

        WEATHER WRAP: What the hell just happened this week?

        Premium Content WEATHER WRAP: What the hell just happened this week?

        News Roads have been shaved like soap, shops and homes inundated, infrastructure...