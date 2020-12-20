Funding for events in 2021: $120K announced from council

GREAT VIBE: A Volksawgen Kombi van was on display at the northern entrance to the Love Lennox Festival 2018.

GREAT VIBE: A Volksawgen Kombi van was on display at the northern entrance to the Love Lennox Festival 2018.

EIGHT festivals and events for 2021/22 will share council sponsorship funds from a total of $120,000 approved in their latest meeting.

The list of events benefited with the funding from Ballina Shire Council was:

Love Lennox Festival 2022 by Lennox Head Chamber of Commerce: $20,000

Skullcandy Oz Grom Open 2021 by Le Ba Boardriders: $25,000

Lennox Head surfer Nyxie Ryan is chaired up the beach after winning the Under-16 girls division at the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open 2019.

Craft and Garden Fair 2021 by Quota International Alstonvile / Wollongbar: $8,000

New Year’s Eve Family Festival by Alstonville Agricultural Society: $20,000

Fair Go Skatefest 2020 by Truckstop Sk8: $5,000

Northern Rivers Green Expo by Alstonville Rotary Club: $25,000 (requested $50,275)

Ballinale by Ballina’s Festival of the Arts: $8,500 (requested $19,700)

Installations at the 2016 Ballinale.

Live at the Smokehouse by Sand Events Pty Ltd: $8,500 (requested $25,000)

Councillors opted for allocating funds based on amounts provided in previous years.

For new applicants, they decided to consider the anticipated profit/loss statements in their applications and also the anticipated attendance numbers.

The primary advantage of this option was that it maintained the level of support council had previously provided, and it reflected the size and scale of the new events.

The proposal and amounts were approved unanimously by councillors.