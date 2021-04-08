‘Full scale hunt’ to find photo culprit

The Kardashian family have started a “full scale hunt” for the person who “leaked” a furious Khloe’s unedited bikini shot.

The Kardashian family have started a "full scale hunt" for the person who "leaked" Khloe's unedited bikini shot.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 36, is "upset" that the unfiltered photo of her posing in a leopard print bikini by the pool taken by her grandmother MJ has been made public.

A source told The Sun: "Naturally there's a full scale hunt - it's not just going to be forgotten about.

The unedited bikini photo of Khloe Kardashian that has gone viral.

"The Kardashians' team are on it - it may take a while but they want to know who did this and upset Khloe."

"The assistant that posted it on MJ's account made a genuine mistake - but that account is private and so one of her few thousand followers must have screenshotted the pic from there and that's how it 'leaked'.

Kris Jenner's mother is named as the copyright holder of the picture in a statement shared by lawyers who are removing the snap from Twitter.

The legal notice reads: "We are counsel for Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon.

"Copies of a photograph, captured by our client, which captures her family member Khloe Kardashian in a private location (wearing a leopard print bikini), have been unlawfully posted online, without authorization."

Although the 86-year-old is the copyright owner of the shot, it was Khloe's team who posted it after a "miscommunication".

The Sun has contacted Khloe's representative for comment.

Khloe's grandmother MJ took the photo.

Meanwhile, Khloe's crisis management team is said to be "desperate to scrub the unedited bikini pic from the internet".

Copies of the photo have been taken down under "legal threats" from the Kardashians' team, according to Page Six.

Her team called the snap "beautiful," but explained they wanted gone because it was not authorised.

A photo Khloe posted herself over the weekend.

Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, said in a statement: "The colour edited photo was taken of Khloe during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant.

"Khloe looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down."

The Sun exclusively revealed today that Khloe is worried that photo will "haunt" her for years to come.

Despite receiving an overwhelming number of positive comments about the image, sources say Khloe still sees herself as the "fat sister" and is desperate for it to go away.

Khloe circa 2021. Picture: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The insider said: "Khloe wants the photo down because she fears she'll be haunted by it for the next few years - that every time she posts a bikini picture of herself, everyone will compare it to the 'real her' and call her a fake.

"It's just a bad angle, but Khloe wants to shut the conversation down by getting the photo deleted.

"Just like for years she's always having to deal with pictures of her from what she calls her 'fat days' - even though, in reality, she was never that big. It's almost like she still thinks she's the 'fat sister' or the 'ugly sister' - and it's definitely her vulnerable point. She hates seeing pictures of the 'old her'."

"For years her self esteem took a pummelling, every time she thought she looked good she'd be compared to her stunning sisters. It's a pressure she carries with her every day - despite her weight loss."

Khloe's weight has been a topic of discussion since Keeping Up With The Kardashians first aired in 2007.

Talking previously about being the "fat sister" compared to Kourtney, Kim, Kylie and Kendall, she said: "It's so funny because I didn't think I was that sister.

"I didn't think I was the fat sister until people would call me that. And I was like, 'Am I?' Like I just didn't really think of myself as being fat."

Khloe turned to fitness during the breakdown of her marriage to Lamar Odom and by 2018 she had lost three stone and completely overhauled her appearance.

The reality star - who has a two-year-old daughter True with her rumoured fiance Tristan Thompson - has $136 million followers on Instagram and reportedly earns millions for her sponsored posts, as well for plugging her denim line Good American.

In May 2020, it was estimated that the mother-of-one can make $620,000 with just one Instagram endorsement, according to the Myprotein study in conjunction with Inkifi.

