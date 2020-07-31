FULL LIST: Your sporting weekend starts here

WEEKEND SPORT: NETBALL is one of the many exciting sports being played around the region this weekend. Photo: Alison Paterson

WEEKEND SPORT: NETBALL is one of the many exciting sports being played around the region this weekend. Photo: Alison Paterson

IT’S set to be another cracker weekend of sport on the Northern Rivers as more and more codes are able to get back into play.

So get out there and support your local club and rember to respect the match officals and abide by all COVID-19 protcols.

SPORTING FIXTURES*

AFL

Senior men

Bond University AFC vs Ballina AFC 1pm at Bond University

Coolangatta Tweed AFC vs Tweed Coast AFC 1pm Coolangatta Tweed Eximm Oval

Burleigh vs Victoria Point Sharks AFC 2pm Burleigh – Bill Godfrey Oval

Byron Bay Magpies AFC vs Robina AFC 2pm Byron Bay Cavanabah

Carrara vs Lismore Swans AFC 2pm Carrara – Nilesons Rd Oval

Coomera AFC vs Kenmore AFC 2pm – Coomera Sports Park

Reserves

Bond University AFC vs Ballina AFC 11am Bond University

Coolangatta Tweed AFC vs Tweed Coast AFC 11am Coolangatta Tweed Eximm Oval

Burleigh vs Victoria Point Sharks AFC 12pm Burleigh Bill Godfrey Oval

Byron Bay Magpies AFC vs Robina AFC 12pm Byron Bay Cavanbah Sports Complex

Carrara vs Lismore Swans AFC 12pm Nielsens Rd Oval, Carrara

Coomera AFC vs Kenmore AFC, Coomera Sports Park

Women

B allina vs Tweed Coast Friday July 31, 7:30pm Frip Oval Ballina

Byron Bay vs Lismore AFC Saturday 10am Cavanbah Oval Byron Bay

BASEBALL

Far North Coast Baseball

(Games that are scheduled on AP 2 will now be played on AP1 AFTER the 3pm game. Both round 5 & 6 will be 7 Innings).

Major League

Norths V Redbirds – Field 1

Brothers V Workers 3pm

Division 1

Ballina V Redbirds – Ballina 12pm

Brothers V Workers 12.30pm

Division 2

Pirates V Rangers

Redbirds V Bears – 2.45pm

Division 3

Brothers V Workers

Casino V Norths – Casino 12.30pm

BASKETBALL

Lismore Storm – contact directly for their midweek competition schedule

HOCKEY

Week 3 FNC Hockey Inc. – Fixtures

Goonellbah Complex – Turf 1

TimeDiv. Team 1 Team 2 Umpires

Friday – 31 July

6:25pm B2W Alstonville v East Lismore (A’ville B1W / Star B1W)

7:55pm B1W Alstonville v Northern Star (A’ville B2W / Easts B2W)

Saturday – 1 August

9:00am U9 CorakivAlstonville (East Tigers with Club Mentor)

9:00am U9 Star CrowsvEast Lismore (A’ville with Club Mentor)

10:00am U11 CorakivAlstonville (Star Penguins with Club Mentor)

11:00am U15 CorakivAlstonville (Coraki U13’s / Al’villeU13’s)

12:00pm U13 CorakivAlstonville (Coraki U15’s / A’ville U15’s)

1:30pm ARW East Lismore v Northern Star (Easts AW / Star AW)

3:00pm AW East Lismore v Northern Star (Easts ARW / Star ARW)

4:30pm AM East Lismore v Ballina R (Star AM / Ballina AM)

6:00pm AM Northern Star v Ballina (Easts AM / Ballina RM)

Sunday – 2 August

9:00am U11 East Tigers v Star Pandas (J Parrish)

9:00am U11 Star Magpies v Alstonville (Skyla Davis)

10:00am U15 Alstonville v Northern Star (A’ville U13’s / Star U13’s)

11:10am U13 Alstonville v Northern Star (A’ville U15’s / Star U15’s

Goonellabah Complex – Turf 2

Time Div. Team 1 Team 2 Umpires

Saturday – 1 August

8:45am MINKY MINKY v MINKY

8:45am U9 Star Penguins v Ballina (East Lions or Star Pandas/Magpies)

9:45am U11 Star Pandas v Ballina (Star U15’s with Club Mentor)

9:45am U11 Star Magpies v East Lions (East U15’s with Club Mentor)

10:45am U15 Northern Star v East Lismore (Star U13’s / Easts U13’s)

11:45am U13 Northern Star v East Lismore (Star BM / Star CM)

1:15pm BCM Northern Star B v Northern Star C (Supply one each)

Sunday – 2 August

11:15am AWNorthern Star v Ballina (Easts AW / Coraki AW)

12:45pm AWEast Lismore v Coraki (Star AW / Ballina AW)

Ballina Complex – Ballina Turf

Time Div. Team 1 Team 2 Umpires

Friday – 31 July

6:25pm B2WBallina v Summerlanders (Ballina B1W / Coraki B1W)

7:55pm B1WBallina v Coraki (Ballina B2W / S’landers B2W)

Saturday – 1 August

1:30pm BCMBallina B v Alstonville (Ballina CM / Coraki CM)

3:00pm BCMBallina C v Coraki (Erica Truman / Alstonville BM)

4:30pm AWBallinavCoraki (Craig Lasserre / Helen Jarvie)

6:00pm ARWBallina White v Ballina Black (Erica Truman / Karina Peris)

Sunday – 2 August

9:00am U11BallinavEast Lions (Ballina U13’s with Club Mentor)

10:00am U13BallinavEast Lismore (Ballina U15’s / Easts U15’s)

11:00am U15Ballina BluevEast Lismore (Ballina White ARW / Easts ARW)

12:15p m ARWBallina WhitevEast Lismore (Ballina Black ARW / Star ARW)

1:45pmARWBallina BlackvNorthern Star (Ballina White ARW / Easts ARW)

NETBALL

Lismore & District – Saturday August 1st 2020 check via their Facebook page

Ballina – – Saturday August 1st 2020 check via their Facebook page

Brunswick Byron Netball Association Draw, 1 August 2020 Round 3 at Byron St, Mullumbimby

12:30pm – NetSetGo

Court 7 – Lollipops v Blueberries – Umpire – Lollipops

Court 9 – Tornados v Hurricanes – Umpire – Hurricanes

12:15pm – Under 12’s

Court 1 – Bigboys v Billigoats – Umpire – Evie Boschma-Wagner and Lily Hopkins

Court 2 – Moocows v Burrits – Umpire – Tess and Ava Jones

Court 5 – M & M’s v Starfish – Umpire – China Esson and Nina Tadoroska

Court 6 – Turtles v Monsoons – Umpire – Ella Brittain and Paz

1:45pm – Under 17’s and Seniors

Court 1 – Mozzies v Bombers – Umpire – Eva Brooke and Evie Porter

Court 2 – Magpies v Rainbow Magic – Umpire – Lucy Colli and Chloe Verall

Court 4 – Hot Tuna v Kiwas – Umpire – Celeste and Layla Goundrie

Court 5 – Magic v Stingrays – Umpire – Amanda Bower/Pia Brittain

Court 6 – Seahorses v Thunder – Narelle and Zara

3:30pm – Under 17’s and Seniors

Court 1 – Buzz v Mystery’s – Umpire – Julie Ryan and Ivy Glynn

Court 2 – Cruisers v Coctails – Umpire – Rebeca and Narelle

Court 3 – Cyclones v Narwhals – Umpire – Jo and Thunder

Court 4 – Kiwas v Breeze – Umpire – Riley and Danielle Ross

Court 5 – Giants v Mudslide – Umpire – Brooke and Della

Court 6 – Bliss v Chinny Chargers – Sashi Wills and Alice Guye

NRRRL

Round 2 – 02/08/2020 Day / Notes / Field

Marist Brothers vs Ballina Sun 4 GRADES LLT Kick off 10.30am Crozier Field – Lismore

Byron Bay vs Mullumbimby Sun NO LLT / NO 18’S RES Grade Kick off 1.20pm Red Devill Park – Byron Bay

Murwillumbah vs Bilambil Sun 4 GRADES LLT Kick off 10.30am Stan Sercomb Oval – Murwiilumbah

Cudgen vs Northern United Sun NO 18’S LLT Kick off 11.50am Ned Byrne Field – Cudgen

Tweed Coast vs CasinoSUNNO LLT 18’S Kick off 11.50am Les Burger Field – Cabarita

RUGBY UNION

FIRST GRADE

Far North Coast Rugby Union Frist Grade Team Lists

Round 3 August 1, 2020

Casuarina Beach: 1. Robert Beacroft, 2. Trent Ryan, 3. Max Graham, 4. Elisio Tagidrau, 5. Daniel Raye, 6. Matt Worland, 7. Mikaere Pentito, 8. Mitch Planten, 9. Sam Harrison, 10. Vitori Buatava (C), 11. Kai George, 12. Rian Olivier, 13. Webb Lillis, 14. Tuveia Leon, 15. Casey Calder. Coach: Mick Hall

V

Ballina: 1. Sam Pearce, 2. Isaac Pratten, 3. Callam Turner, 4. Zane Barrett, 5. Kye Cribb, 6. Brad Brown (C), 7. Jake Smith, 8. Sylvester Fahamokia, 9. Nick Watson, 10. Sam Giltrap, 11. Samisoi Yamai, 12. Ant Lolohea, 13. Nemani Matirewa, 14. Terry Ferguson, 15. Joel Noble

Coach: Karl Luptpn.

Referee: Matthew Clayton

Wollongbar Alstonville: 1. Benji Tiatia, 2. Bill Johnston, 3. Jaiden Reginato, 4. Sam Jones, 5. Austin Markwort, 6. Steven Mison, 7. Zac Hyatt, 8. Hamish Mould (C), 9. Louis Hollman, 10. Ben Damen, 11. Josh Damen, 12. Daniel Damen, 13. James Vidler, 14. Bodi Smith, 15. Sam Kerry. Coach: Paul Jeffery

V

Grafton: 1. Jack Anderson, 2. Zac Mason Gale, 3. Dan Blackman, 4. James Hughes, 5. Rhys Nelson, 6. Jack Morrissey, 7. Tyler Hancock, 8. Guy Robertson, 9. Dom Bullock, 10. Kyle Hancock, 11. Michael Wright, 12. Jayden Reti, 13. Ed McGrath, 14. Ethan Meyer-Creighton, 15. Dwayne Duke Coach: Brett Graham

Referee: Will Palmer

Lismore: 1. Tate Bailey, 2. Cameron Bryant, 3. Chris Doolan, 4. Gavin Tulk, 5. Ben Carroll, 6. Tyler Coveney, 7. Brenden Williams (C), 8. Inasa Naulivou, 9. Jack Everingham, 10. Cody Johnston, 11. Stephen Hughes, 12. Adam Rodd, 13. James Whitby, 14. Simi Naulivou, 15. Mathew Bentley. Coach: Ray Taylor

V

Bangalow: 1. Dan Pym, 2. Nick Jones, 3. Liam Mustchin, 4. David Johnson, 5. Rob Wightman, 6. Ryan Biscoe, 7. Omar Sella, 8. Darcy Hilton (C), 9. Will Latham, 10. Will Hawkins, 11. Blake Neilsen, 12. Kye Spence, 13. Jed Erickson, 14. Hamish Guest, 15. Chase Hay Coaches: Tim Cohen, Ross Larsson

Referee: Graham Cook

Lennox Head: 1. Jake Carter, 2. John Young, 3. Joe Daley, 4. Harry Bungate, 5. Mick Muir, 6. Lachlan Jones, 7. Sunny Sheather, 8. Hayden Blair, 9. Rhys Tatum, 10. Berrick Barnes, 11. Marty McNamara, 12. Sam Stewart, 13. Callum S Jones, 14. Lochie Creagh, 15. Zak Condon

Coach: Rob Fish

V

Casino: 1. Craig Connolly, 2. Ben Collison, 3. Reece Manning, 4. Jacob Dunn, 5. Brock Armstrong, 6. Jordan Lynes, 7. Marcus Cusack, 8. Elliott Birmingham, 9. Tom Farr, 10. Stephen Murchie (C), 11. Korey Bennett, 12. Josef Lalabalavu, 13. Bryce Spencer, 14. William Campbell, 15. Nick Benn. Coach: Doug Murray

Referee: Peter Campbell.

RESERVES

Wollongbar V Grafton

Lismore V Mullumbimby

Casuraina V Ballina

Lennox Head V Casino

WOMEN’S 10S

Wollongbar V Evans Head

Lismore V Ballina

Lennox Head V Casino

UNDER 18S

Lismore V Mullumbimby

Casuarina V Kyogle

Casino - BYE

PRESIDENTS CUP

Range v Evans River

SCU V Kyogle

Iluka - BYE

Byron Bay v Tenterfield

SOCCER

Football Far North Coast Men’s Premier League

Friday 31st July

Byron Bay FC v Alstonville FC Byron Bay Recreation Grounds 7pm

Saturday 1st August

Lismore Richmond Rovers FC v Lismore Thistles SC Bill Harris Field 3pm

Sunday 2nd August

Bangalow SC v Maclean Bobcats FC Jeff Schneider Field 2.30pm

Goonellabah FC v South Lismore FC Weston Park 2.30pm

Tuesday 4th August

Byron Bay FC v Lismore Thistles SC Byron Bay Recreation Grounds 8pm

Lismore Richmond Rovers FC v Bangalow SC Bill Harris Field 8pm

Women’s Premier League

Friday 31st July

Lismore Thistles SC v Goonellabah FC John Ryan Field 8pm

Sunday 2nd August

Bangalow SC v Byron Bay FC Jeff Schneider Field 12.30pm

Alstonville FC V Lennox Head FC Crawford Park 1 2.30pm

Wednesday 5th August

Byron Bay FC v Alstonville FC Byron Bay Recreation Grounds 6pm

*Sporting fixtures supplied to the Northern Star and are published in good faith. Due to external variables such as COVID-19 and weather, it is advisable to confirm details directly with your club.

