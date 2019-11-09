FULL LIST: NSW roads closed due to the bushfires

FUUL LIST: See which roads are currently closed across NSW.

FUUL LIST: See which roads are currently closed across NSW. Adam Hourigan

THE Transport Management Centre of NSW have released an updated list of all the road closures across the state due to the bushfires.

The New England Highway is now closed in both directions between Tenterfield and Deepwater due to a bushfire with motorists still advised to delay all non-essential travel in bushfire-affected areas.

The Pacific Highway remains closed between Nabiac and Cundletown.

The Bucketts Way is also closed between Burrell Creek and Taree South.

The Pacific Highway remains closed between Nabiac and Cundletown.

Motorists already in the area who need to travel are able to go via Wallambah Road at Krambach, The Bucketts Way to Burrell Creek, Gloucester Road to Wingham, Wingham Road to Taree to rejoin the highway at Cundletown.

This diversion is only available for light vehicles.

Heavy vehicles are advised to take the New England Highway as an alternative.

Other road closures in place from bush fires include:

Failford - The Lakes Way is closed between the Pacific Highway and Failford Road.

Purfleet - Old Bar Road is closed between the Pacific Highway and Saltwater Road. Saltwater Road is closed between Old Bar Road and Wallabi Point.

Harrington to Crowdy Head - Crowdy Head Road is closed.

Buladehlah to Gloucester - Markwell Road is closed.

Walcha to Bago - the Oxley Highway is closed between Brackendale Road and Comboyne Road.

Thrumster - the Oxley Highway is closed between John Oxley Drive and Wrights Road.

Lower Creek - Kempsey Road is closed between Raspberry Road and Deep Creek.

Tingha to Guyra - Guyra Road is closed.

Billys Creek to Nymboida - Armidale Road is closed.

Bald Nob to Eatonsville - the Gwydir Highway is closed between Bald Nob Road and Tindal Road.

Motorists who need to travel in bushfire affected areas should be prepared for conditions to change quickly, and follow directions of emergency services and traffic crews.

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com.

For up to date information on the fires click here.