FULL LIST: Level 1 water restrictions

WITH water levels at Rocky Creek Dam quickly dropping to 70 per cent, and no rain in sight, Rous County Council will introduce water restrictions on Saturday.

Level 1 water restrictions will apply to the council areas of Ballina (including Wardell and Meerschaum Vale), Byron, Lismore, and Richmond Valley (excluding land to the west of Coraki).

So what does that mean for consumers?

You may be surprised by what you can and can’t do.

Did you know that if your rainwater tanks are topped-up with potable town water, the Level 1 restrictions apply to you? Read on.

LEVEL 1 WATER RESTRICTIONS

Residential and non-residential premises - indoor use:

All users are requested to reduce water use via showers, toilets, taps and washing machines.

Residential urban and rural premises - outdoor use:

Water cans and buckets permitted at any time.

Irrigation systems can be used for a maximum of 15 minutes and handheld hoses can be used for one hour every second day, between 4-9pm on odd or even days matching house numbering system.

All hand held-hoses must be fitted with an on/off nozzle.

Other irrigation and unattended hoses banned.

Watering of established lawns not permitted.

Watering of new turf, lawns and gardens permitted - one hour only on day of establishment, then one hour daily between 4-9pm for 14 days after the date of establishment.

Topping up of pools permitted between 4-9pm using hand held-hose fitted with an on/off nozzle.

Emptying and refilling pools/spas not permitted.

Filling of new pools permitted.

Water play tools, toys and slides not permitted.

You can provide pets with drinking water anytime, but you can only wash them with a bucket or handheld hose with an on/off nozzle between 4-9pm.

Water restriction apply to fountains, ponds, water features and outdoor aquaria - operation and top up not permitted, except to maintain fishlife.

Installation and filling of new facilities not permitted.

Restrictions apply to washing driveways, paved areas, rooves, walls, windows and paths - permitted prior to sale or lease of property with permission from the council; otherwise only permitted for health and safety reasons; efficient high pressure, low flow rate cleaners with trigger control to be used.

You can wash your car with watering cans or buckets anytime, but you can only use a handheld hose between 4-9pm on od or even days, matching your house numbering system, efficient high pressure, low flow rate cleaners with trigger control to be used.

You can wash your boat, boat motor or trailer anytime, for 10 minutes only.

Public facilities (including sports clubs) - outdoor use:

Public swimming pools may top up, but log of water use required.

Emptying and refilling pools not permitted.

Operation and top up at public water play facilities not permitted unless recirculated, water log required.

Irrigation of golf fairways not permitted.

Cricket pitches, bowling greens, golf greens and sport fields can be watered via sprinklers or handheld hoses between 5-7am, or at alternate times approved by the council.

Use of public outdoor showers, beach showers and outdoor taps permitted.

Watering of public gardens, council parks, and reserves permitted with sprinklers or handheld hoses for one hour per day between 5-7am, alternate times to be organised with council.

Business and commercial premises - outdoor use: The above restrictions apply for business and commercial premises, with the following exceptions:

New pools and spas may be filled.

Watering of gardens permitted for one hour only between 5-7am, council approval required for alternate times.

Commercial car washes, car dealers, car detailers/repairers, can use efficient high pressure, low flow rate cleaners with trigger control - a log of water use is required.

Buses, taxis, food transport, emergency services and garbage vehicles can all be washed using efficient high pressure, low flow rate cleaners with trigger control - a log of water use is required.

Windows can be cleaned with buckets at anytime, but handheld hoses or high pressure cleaners are not allowed.

Water use is permitted at road works and land development for compaction and dust suppression only.

Cleaning of construction sites is permitted with efficient high pressure, low flow rate cleaners with trigger control.

Market gardens, orchards, nurseries, commercial flower gardens and turf farms can use sprinklers or sprays for two hours per day between 5-7am and/or 5-7pm. Council approval required for alternate times.

All non-residential users of potable water are required to conserve water in accordance with Level 1 water saving measures.

* The restrictions apply to use of potable water only and include rainwater tanks that are topped-up with potable town water. The use of stand-alone rainwater / bore water and/or recycled water is not restricted but must be identified by signage at the location of water use.