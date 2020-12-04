Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ballina Lighthouse and Lismore Surf Life Saving Club in 2015. Photo Graham Broadhead
Ballina Lighthouse and Lismore Surf Life Saving Club in 2015. Photo Graham Broadhead
News

FULL LIST: $62K in grants for volunteer organisations

Javier Encalada
4th Dec 2020 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE successful applicants to the supplementary Volunteer Grants 2020 have been named, with more than $62,000 assigned to organisations in the Tweed and Northern Rivers areas.

The Centre for Volunteering awarded grants of up to $5000 to more than 200 volunteer involving organisations across NSW.

The 2020 Supplementary Volunteer Grants are funded by the Australian Government Department of Social Services.

The full list of local organisations benefited is:

  • Alstonville Plateau Historical Society Inc $3,240
  • Ballina Coastcare Inc $2,500
  • Ballina Lighthouse and Lismore Surf Life Saving Club Inc $1,084
  • Bangalow Lions Club Inc $5,000
  • Bangalow Men’s Shed Inc $2,420
  • Clovass McKees Hill Soldiers Memorial & Community Hall Inc $5,000
  • Clunes Public School P & C Association $2,699
  • Ellangowan Rural Fire Brigade $5,000
  • Family Centre Australia Limited (Tweed) $3,640
  • Lismore Theatre Company $3,500
  • Mary of the Angelus Community Limited (Lismore) $5,000
  • Mental Health Support Group (Alstonville area) $5,000
  • Shedding Community Workshop Inc (Mullumbimby) $5,000
  • Tullera Rural Fire Service $3,311
  • Tweed Palliative Support Inc $4,000
  • Village Hall Players Incorporated (Kyogle area) $3,000
  • Wiangaree Rural Fire Service $4,712
  • Woodburn Pony Club $2,283

Gemma Rygate, CEO The Centre for Volunteering, said the total funding pool available in NSW was $748,000.

“These grants make it possible for organisations to buy equipment, or can go towards things like volunteer training, background checks and transport costs of volunteers with disability,” she said.

“Volunteers are vital to building resilient communities and these small grants will support volunteer re-engagement and help organisations adapting practices to support volunteers’ safety, as the economy reopens.”

Tamara Smith MP, congratulated the recipients in the Ballina electorate.

“This is fantastic news for volunteers and volunteer – run organisations. Volunteers are vital to building resilient communities. These small grants will support volunteer re-engagement and help organisations adapt their practices to support volunteers’ safety, as the economy reopens.

centre for volunteering funding grants northern rivers community news tweed volunteer grants 2020
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RECORD BREAKING: Town’s lowest November rainfall in 150yrs

        Premium Content RECORD BREAKING: Town’s lowest November rainfall in 150yrs

        News IT WAS looking as bad as last year’s drought for this community, but the mayor is positive they are ready for summer.

        Theo Hayez mystery: ‘A lot going on in the background’

        Premium Content Theo Hayez mystery: ‘A lot going on in the background’

        News Volunteers have not given up searching for the missing backpacker

        COVID-19’s impact on preschools on agenda for MP‘s tour

        Premium Content COVID-19’s impact on preschools on agenda for MP‘s tour

        Education SHADOW Minister for Early Childhood Learning Jodie Harrison is visiting Far North...

        Airport’s Christmas list: new body scanners, wider runway

        Premium Content Airport’s Christmas list: new body scanners, wider runway

        News BALLINA Byron Gateway airport is the second busiest terminal in NSW, but it needs...