FULL LIST: $62K in grants for volunteer organisations

THE successful applicants to the supplementary Volunteer Grants 2020 have been named, with more than $62,000 assigned to organisations in the Tweed and Northern Rivers areas.

The Centre for Volunteering awarded grants of up to $5000 to more than 200 volunteer involving organisations across NSW.

The 2020 Supplementary Volunteer Grants are funded by the Australian Government Department of Social Services.

The full list of local organisations benefited is:

Alstonville Plateau Historical Society Inc $3,240

Ballina Coastcare Inc $2,500

Ballina Lighthouse and Lismore Surf Life Saving Club Inc $1,084

Bangalow Lions Club Inc $5,000

Bangalow Men’s Shed Inc $2,420

Clovass McKees Hill Soldiers Memorial & Community Hall Inc $5,000

Clunes Public School P & C Association $2,699

Ellangowan Rural Fire Brigade $5,000

Family Centre Australia Limited (Tweed) $3,640

Lismore Theatre Company $3,500

Mary of the Angelus Community Limited (Lismore) $5,000

Mental Health Support Group (Alstonville area) $5,000

Shedding Community Workshop Inc (Mullumbimby) $5,000

Tullera Rural Fire Service $3,311

Tweed Palliative Support Inc $4,000

Village Hall Players Incorporated (Kyogle area) $3,000

Wiangaree Rural Fire Service $4,712

Woodburn Pony Club $2,283

Gemma Rygate, CEO The Centre for Volunteering, said the total funding pool available in NSW was $748,000.

“These grants make it possible for organisations to buy equipment, or can go towards things like volunteer training, background checks and transport costs of volunteers with disability,” she said.

“Volunteers are vital to building resilient communities and these small grants will support volunteer re-engagement and help organisations adapting practices to support volunteers’ safety, as the economy reopens.”

Tamara Smith MP, congratulated the recipients in the Ballina electorate.

