FULL LIST: 40 products that were recalled last month
LAST month, 40 items were listed on the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s product recall list, ranging from bread to a Mercedes Benz.
The bread from Woolworths was recalled due to possible glass contamination and was refunded, while Mercedes Benz detected a problem with its eCall system, which was remedied with a software update via a dealership.
A further 10 items have already been recalled this month. To see the full list, go the ACCC website.
Recalls for November
November 30
• Toyota Motor Corporation — Toyota HiLux SR5 (GUN126) MY2020
• Escea Ltd — Gas Fireplace Models DF700 and DF960
November 27
• Kaisercraft Pty Ltd — KaiserStyle Various Children’s Products
• Magical Electrical Pty Ltd — Transco Electrical Residual Current Device combined with Miniature Over Current Circuit Breaker (RCBO)
• The Baby Spot — Wooden Baby Rattle
November 26
• Blackdoor Tactical Pty Ltd — Ocky Straps
November 25
• Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) — Can-Am Off-Road Screw Jack
November 24
• Audi Australia Pty Ltd — Audi Q5 (FY) MY2020
November 23
• Halo Top Australia Pty Ltd — Halo Top Plant Based Caramel Chocolate Pretzel Ice Cream 473mL
• National Association of Testing Authorities (NATA), Australia — Travel Adapter
• BMW Australia Ltd — BMW G01 X3 and BMW G02 X4 MY2019-2020
November 19
• Laerdal Pty Ltd — Laerdal Compact Suction Unit (LCSU) 4
• Polaris Sales Australia Pty Ltd — Polaris General Side by Side Vehicles MY2016-2018
November 18
• Hyundai Motor Company Australia Pty Ltd — Hyundai Kona EV MY2018-2020
November 17
• The Bubble Verse Pty Ltd t/as PS Soda — PS Blackstrap Ginger 330m
• Ximi Vogue — Various Products
• Ricci’s Bikkies Pty Ltd — Ricci’s Bikkies Cinnamon Crunch 120g
November 13
• SCV Imports — 2020 Salsa Cutthroat Bike Frame Fork
• JIL Group Pty Ltd — Fit-Lato Lemon Meringue Gelato 473mL
November 12
• Schneider Electric (Australia) Pty Ltd — Clipsal Socket Outlets 10mA RCD and Service Panels 10mA RCD
November 11
• M Thrift Store — Soft Building Assembly Series – Animal Bath Sets and Wind-Up Elephant and Kangaroo
• Ozganics Australia Pty Ltd — Pete Evans Healthy Everyday Jamaican Simmer Sauce 330g
• Ring LLC Video Doorbell – 2nd Generation
• Volvo Car Australia — Volvo S60 and S80 MY2001-2003
November 10
• Honda Australia Motorcycles and Power Equipment Pty Ltd — Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Motorcycle MY2020
• Kogan Australia Pty Ltd — Kogan 26800 mAh Power Bank (60W) with PD and QC 3.0
• The Gentleman’s Trading Company Pty Ltd — FLÎKR Mini Fireplace
November 09
• Six String Brewing Company Pty Ltd — Mr Black Coffee Milk Stout 375ml
• American Pacific Industries Inc — Gladiator X-Comp A/T Tyres Size LT285/75R16 Load Range E
• CNP Brands — Bebecare Pod Nui High Chair, Childcare Pod High Chair and Childcare Coda High Chair
November 06
• Woolworths Group Limited — In-Store Made Bakery Bread sold at Woolworths Calwell Supermarket
November 05
• Officeworks — OTTO TW100 True Wireless Ear Buds
• Harley-Davidson Australia Pty Ltd — Harley-Davidson LiveWire Model Motorcycles MY2020
• FCA Australia Pty Ltd — Jeep Cherokee KL MY2014-2017 and Power Transfer Unit for Jeep Cherokee KL
• Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty Ltd — Mercedes-Benz CLA MY2019
• The Chocolate Yogi Pty Ltd — Oscar Caramel Mylk Chocolate 15g
• Audi Australia Pty Ltd — Audi A1 (8X), A3 (8P) and TT (8J) MY2011-2013
November 4
• Auxico (Perth) Pty Ltd — Lao Gan Ma Chilli Sauce Chicken Flavour 280g
November 3
• Brazco International Pty Ltd — Make It On Your Own Kits – Sparkling Modelling Soap,