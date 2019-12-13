Frustrated Jetstar passengers vent over ‘union games’

Frustrated Jetstar customers have hit out over strikes that saw flights cancelled tonight. One family revealed they faced missing a funeral due to cancellation.

THE Jetstar service desk at Brisbane Domestic Airport saw long lines and disappointed customers as ground staff went on strike this evening.

About 6pm ground staff at Brisbane Airport marched past a lengthy line of customers to start a two-hour work stoppage.

A frustrated Nick Reed expresses concern he may miss his grandmother’s funeral after a strike by Jetstar ground staff saw flights out of Brisbane airport cancelled. Picture: AAP/John Gass

For Nick Reed and his family, the cancelled flight to Adelaide meant they would miss his grandmother's funeral if no other arrangements were made.

The family is now expected to arrive in Adelaide with half an hour to spare.

"They all walked out in front of everyone, the union escorted them past the whole line and they looked very smug," he said.

Jetstar staff at the strike out front of the terminal. Jetstar strike at the Brisbane airport. Friday December 13, 2019. (AAP image, John Gass)

His father Mark Reed said the flight got cancelled on very short notice.

"We were down there 20 minutes before boarding and they said the flight was cancelled," he said.

Andrew Souter, who was also on the cancelled Adelaide flight, said it was "all a game the unions played".

"The people on strike are working class people, these union people are just exploiting them," he said.

"The people on strike will all be out of a job and these union blokes will come out again next year and do it all again."

Mum Gemma Watson with daughter Lilly wait in line after their flight was cancelled. Picture: AAP/John Gass

Tonight's strike was the second today at Brisbane Airport, with workers also walking off the job at 6am.

Transport Workers Union's Adam Carter said Jetstar members had called for higher wages and better working conditions.

"Our members at Jetstar suffer with insecure work in the sense that it's part time and only a minimum of 20 hours," he said.

"Jetstar have some of the lowest wages and industry and they want a decent pay increase".