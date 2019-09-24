Menu
Frozen 2 trailer gives fans the chills

by The Sun
24th Sep 2019 8:58 AM

 

THE latest teaser for Frozen 2 reveals Anna and Elsa on a dangerous journey to save their kingdom.

Fans got chills as they watched a new trailer of the Disney sequel that's got everyone talking, The Sun reports.

It's set three years on from the first film, with Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel returning as the main characters.

Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel return as Elsa and Anna.
The trailer shows Elsa being called to the north by a strange sound, leading Anna, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven to travel out of Arendelle.

It opens with Anna and Elsa as children being told a bedtime story by their father.

He is heard saying: "Far away as north as we can go, once stood an enchanted forest.

The trailer opens with Elsa and Anna as children being told a bedtime story by their father.
"It was a magical place. But something went wrong. Since then, no one can get in or out."

The films focuses on Elsa discovering the origin of her magical powers, but she must overcome terrifying ordeals to protect her kingdom.

One excited fan said: "Now I'm interested. This is something completely different from what I've expected. But I try not to be too curious for it :/ #Frozen2."

Excited fans say the Frozen 2 trailer gave them chills.
Another added: "Yay 2 months only, can't wait to watch it."

Someone else said: "This looks soooo gooooood. i can't wait till november!"

The film follows the debut of the Frozen theatre musical which premiered on Broadway in August 2018.

Frozen 2 is set for Australian release in November.
The first Frozen film came out in 2013 and raked in a whopping $1.219 billion (£950m) at the worldwide box office.

Frozen 2 will be released in Australian cinemas on November 28.

This story originally appeared in The Sun.

