From Las vegas to Lismore: Popular band confirms show

Australia’s homegrown heroes and ARIA Hall of Fame inductees Human Nature are returning to their roots, bringing together 30 years of performances for a never-before-seen intimate, bespoke concert tour of the Australian heartland.

Get ready for a night of the best songs ever written, including their original hits, Motown classics and more – all performed with vocals upfront in an acoustic mode. Fans will know all the words to their big hits including Telling Everybody, Wishes, When You Say You Love Me, Reach Out I’ll Be There, Will You Love Me Tomorrow, and many more.

Australian band Human Nature in new pic to celebrate Hall of Fame induction, pic supplied

Human Nature will perform stripped back but the audience will be dancing on their feet as they take a journey through their extraordinary career as one of Australia’s most loved and globally successful bands of all time.

Toby Allen said himself and fellow band members Phil Burton plus brothers, Andrew and Mike Tierney will each share their favourite stories from the road and the recording studio as they delve into 30 years of history and friendship.

“We are so excited to have the opportunity to take our new show on the road,” Toby Allen said.

“We’ve never performed like this, stripped back, along with some old school Human Nature thrown in.

“It will be so great to get back on stage in front of audiences and to towns we haven’t toured to in over 15 years.”

The foursome have sold more than 2.5 million albums, earned 27 platinum awards, 18 top 40 hits and five top 10 hits worldwide.

In 2019, each member of Human Nature were awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia as well as being inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame.

They dominated the Las Vegas strip in the USA for over a decade with their critically-acclaimed residency at the prestigious The Venetian Resort, performing over 2000 shows.

They celebrated 30 years as a band and released their brand new original single Nobody Just Like You in 2020 from their upcoming Good Good Life EP, due for release in 2021.

Human Nature:

When: Tuesday May 11 and Wednesday May 12 from 7.30pm

Where: Lismore City Hall, Lismore

Bookings: Click here