From baseball to art: 8 fantastic things to do this weekend

Arj Barker will be performing at Brunswick Heads this weekend.

The weekend is here and a number of events and performances are confirmed. These are some of them:

1. Free Kids Cooking Workshops at Ballina Fair:

Saturday, January 23. Sessions start 10am, 10.30am, 11, 11.30am, 12pm and 12.30pm.

Join the Foost Colourful Chef at Ballina Fair Shopping Centre during the Summer school holidays for a fun and colourful cooking class. He will be cooking

traffic light fruit salad crumble.

There’s no need to book, please keep in mind though that you may have to wait for a spot.

Appropriate for children aged 3-12 years.

Covid Safe measures in place.

2. Casino Water slides Day:

At Casino Showgrounds Summerland Way, Casino.

Northern Rivers Jumping Castles are offering fun-filled day on Saturday.

There will be five giant water slides, food stalls and side show alley games for all ages to enjoy.

Session times are: 9am-10.30am, 11am-12.30pm, 1.30pm-3pm and 3.30pm-5pm.

Tickets are $15 each, book your session here.

3. North Coast Astronomy at Casino:

At Casino Golf Club, 147 West St, Casino, on Saturday January 23, 8pm to 10pm. January 23 @ 8pm – 10pm

North Coast Astronomy hopes to inspire young citizen scientists to take an interest in STEM careers.

North Coast Astronomy takes their telescopes out to the public, so residents get the opportunity to look up.

4. Ark Baker’s Safe Space:

Arj Barker, makes his debut at the Brunswick Picture House this weekend.

“Together we’ll create an environment where I know it’s OK to fail, because of your unconditional acceptance. And therefore I can take chances, and come up with brand new insta-classics, unhindered by fear and insecurity,” the comedian said.

Saturday 6pm, Sunday 5pm and Monday 6pm.

5. Blue Sox vs Canberra Cavalry:

Saturday and Sunday, 4pm to 7.30pm, at Albert Park Baseball Facility in Keen Street, Lismore. Free entry.

Click here for more info.

6. Bangalow Film Festival:

At the Bangalow A & I Hall this weekend. Click here for details and bookings.

The first Bangalow Film festival will offer a number of cinematic gems over the weekend:

– Lemebel. In an intimate and politic journey through this Chilean artist’s risky performances dealing with homosexuality and Human Rights. Saturday, 3pm.

– Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles. Documenting the collaboration between world renowned chef Yotam Ottolenghi (Plenty, Jerusalem) and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York to construct an extravagant food gala. Saturday, 5.10pm.

– A Fistful of Dollars – Remix. This very special film concert closes the Bangalow Film Festival in 2021, with the classic Spaghetti Western – A fistful of Dollars – accompanied by a new score composed and played live by the celebrated composer and DJ Chiara Costanza in the A & I Hall. Saturday, 7pm

7. Anne Edmonds and Lloyd Langford’s Business with Pleasure:

After spending a large part of 2020 in a Melbourne lockdown together, Anne & Lloyd have decided now is the time to go on a national tour.

Come and witness these two comedians live. There’ll be jokes, stories, gossip and quite possibly the thrilling spectacle of the onstage breakdown of their relationship.

At the Brunswick Picture House Saturday 8pm, Sunday 7pm.

Comedian Anne Edmonds

8. 2020 Hurford Hardwood Portrait Prize:

The 2020 Hurford Hardwood Portrait Prize won this year by Antoinette O’Brien for her portrait of Helen Deravenchecko. The exhibition will be on display until January 31.

At the Lismore Regional Gallery, 11 Rural St, Lismore, open Saturday and Sunday 10am to 2pm. Entry by donation.

Bonus: Will Anderson’s Watchu Talking’bout Will?:

Whatchu Talkin’ ‘Bout Wil? is a completely improvised night of stand-up comedy. Two shows only, each show completely different, made up on the spot with the help of the audience.

It’s comedy without a safety net. Don’t miss a (literally) never-to-be-repeated experience. At the Brunswick Picture House this Monday, 8pm and Saturday, January 30, 7pm.