Menu
Login
‘Friends’ star David Schwimmer trolls UK cops after beer theft
‘Friends’ star David Schwimmer trolls UK cops after beer theft
Offbeat

‘Friends’ star trolls UK cops after beer theft

25th Oct 2018 10:53 AM

"Friends" star David Schwimmer swears he isn't wanted for a beer-napping in the UK.

"Officers, I swear it wasn't me," Schwimmer wrote Wednesday in an Instagram video trolling fans and British cops on the hunt for a beer thief who shares an uncanny resemblance to the '90s TV star.

"As you can see, I was in New York. To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation."

In the grainy, surveillance-esque video, Schwimmer is seen shuffling down a city bodega beer aisle suspiciously clutching a case of silver tall cans as he hustles out of the camera's view. Much like his British doppelganger, he's dressed in all black and glances up at the camera before traipsing out of the store.

The playful response video comes a day after Blackpool police posted a security camera screen grab of a suspected beer thief on Facebook, sparking an international joke due to the thief's resemblance to Schwimmer.

The Facebook post was flooded with more than 150,000 comments from fans across the pond and back.

Schwimmer's video has been viewed nearly 300,000 times.

blackpool david schwimmer editors picks friends police

Top Stories

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Council News PROPERTY owners call to get rid of charity bins.

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    Weather A man has died and there is extensive damage after two freak storms

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Business Festival site lands $30,000 worth of fines

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    News School holidays yet to officially start but highway is clogged

    Local Partners