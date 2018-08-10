Friends star joins Will & Grace

DAVID Schwimmer has been cast in a recurring role in Will & Grace,

The former Friends star, whose character Ross formed one half of a 90s TV super couple with Jennifer Aniston's Rachel, will play a love interest of Debra Messing's character, Grace.

Actress Debra Messing. Picture: AP

He is the latest high profile name to join the series, which has recruited comedian Chelsea Handler, 30 Rock's Alec Baldwin and The West Wing's Mary McCormack for the new season of the revived show.

It will make his first appearance on network prime time TV since Friends ended in 2004.

He earned rave reviews however for his role as Robert Kardashian in American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson.

The 51-year-old has popped up on Matt Le Blanc's show Episodes and Lisa Kudrow's Web Therapy but hasn't been as successful post-Friends as his former co-stars.

(l-r) Sean Hayes as Jack McFarland, Megan Mullally as Karen Walker, Eric McCormack as Will Truman, Debra Messing as Grace Adler. Picture: Supplied

Schwimmer, who once dated Aussie singer Natalie Imbruglia, was married to British artist Zoe Buckman from 2010-2017, before announcing they were "taking some time apart".

They share daughter, Cleo.